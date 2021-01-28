BAKER CITY — Starting about a year from now, people who visit Baker County to learn about the Oregon Trail will have to go somewhere other than the Interpretive Center that has stood atop Flagstaff Hill for almost three decades.
But only temporarily.
The Bureau of Land Management, which owns and operates the center, is planning a major renovation of the building to make it more energy efficient.
The center, which has drawn nearly 2.4 million visitors since it opened on May 23, 1992, about 5 miles east of Baker City, will be closed during the approximately 2½-year project, which will cost at least $3 million, according to Larisa Bogardus, acting director for the center.
During the closure, the BLM will have a temporary “Oregon Trail Experience” in Baker City, Bogardus said. BLM officials are working on plans for the temporary facility, including its location, she said.
“It will absolutely be in Baker City,” said Bogardus, who is also the public affairs officer for the BLM’s Vale District, which manages the Interpretive Center. “We’re very cognizant of the economic role of the Interpretive Center in Baker County.”
Bogardus said the current plan is to put the renovation project out for bid in July or August. Construction will start on March 1, 2022. The center will likely be closed for at least a couple of months before that to allow workers to move artifacts, Bogardus said, and for a couple additional months after the renovations, to allow staff to prepare the facility for reopening.
The impetus for the project, by far the largest since the center opened, was a nationwide survey comparing the energy efficiency of BLM buildings, Bogardus said.
That survey, which included an inspection of the Interpretive Center in May 2018, earned the center the “dubious distinction” of being the agency’s least efficient building, she said.
Among the findings is that the facility’s “Energy Use Intensity” — a measure of its inefficiency — was 170 kilo-British Thermal Units per square foot. The average for BLM facilities is 84, according to the survey.
The center, which operates solely on electricity (natural gas isn’t available on Flagstaff Hill), runs up a monthly power bill averaging about $1,000, Bogardus said.
Its location contributes to the center’s energy gluttony. The crest of the hill that gives visitors a panoramic view of the Baker Valley and the Elkhorn Mountains also exposes the facility to the summer sun and to year-round winds that often gust above 25 mph.
“The siding takes a beating up there,” Bogardus said.
She said today’s building materials, including insulation, are more effective at protecting buildings from heat and winter chill. Heating and air-conditioning systems have also become more efficient since 1992, and all of the center’s HVAC equipment will be replaced during the renovation project.
The work will be extensive. The contractor will replace the center’s siding and roof, in effect stripping the outside of the building and installing all new materials, Bogardus said.
Although the center itself will be closed, a portion of the trail system on Flagstaff Hill, including the Oregon Trail ruts, will remain open.
Bogardus said BLM officials are working on the details. The upper sections of trail will be closed for safety reasons, since workers will be removing and replacing large parts of the building.
Although the extended closure of the center and the need to set up an alternate Oregon Trail experience for visitors is a daunting challenge, Bogardus said the renovations will ensure the center remains a major attraction in Baker County for decades to come.
“It’s very exciting to see the agency make the commitment to the longevity and efficiency of the Interpretive Center,” she said.
Bogardus said about 30% of the money for the renovation will come from the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on Aug. 4, 2020. That law includes up to $1.9 billion a year for 5 years for maintenance on public lands, including national parks and national forests.
