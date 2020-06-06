PENDLETON — Nancy’s voice echoed through the stand of old-growth fir.
“I found one,” she proclaimed.
I didn’t have to ask what. After an hour of tromping through thick undergrowth and tripping on loose deadfall, her mushroom sack was empty and she was desperate for something good to happen.
Mushroom fever first struck after we stumbled upon what I called “the magic patch,” a large cluster of over 100 “blonde” or white morels that grew in an abandoned campground along the upper Umatilla River. The patch has failed to yield a single morel in the last five years, which led us to broaden our search zone.
This spring’s searches began when the yellow bloom of sulfur lupine and arrowleaf balsamroot showcased basalt-studded slopes above the Umatilla River. I trundled along cottonwood bottomlands, scrambled over logjams, and kept my eyes to the ground. Unfortunately, the February flood scoured out places where I’d found morels in the past. It was a good hatch year for black flies, though. Their stealthy bite drew blood from exposed scalp and arms more than once.
Searching for edible forest fungi is easy when someone shows you where to go and what to look for, but don’t expect a serious “shroomer” to provide GPS coordinates for their favorite patch. Much like any hunter-gatherer activity, hard work increases the odds of coming home with a sack of “shrooms.” I am often reminded of my friend “BT” who catches more spring Chinook salmon than anyone I know because he eats and sleeps on his boat during the peak of the run. Keeping with that trend, some mushroom hunters camp out for days during mushroom season.
Past burn areas are favorite hunting grounds of avid mushroom hunters. One theory is fire leads to a flush of carbohydrates when trees die, stimulating fruiting of saprophytic species of fungi. I can also attest that mushrooms are easier to spot on a blackened landscape before low-lying vegetation grows back.
I focus my Blue Mountain searches on three edible species — morels, corals, and boletes. Morels have a dark brown pointed cap with deep pits and ridges attached along the length of a hollow stem. Some mycologists say morels first show on the forest floor when soil temperatures exceeds 50 degrees. An extended period of warm weather following springtime rain often triggers them to emerge from hiding places in the soil. As David Arora, author of the useful mushroom guide “All That Rain Promises and More ...” writes, “rain refreshes, sunshine caresses.” Action begins at higher elevations in the Blues once snow melts from the shade.
Coral mushrooms, sometimes described as looking like “a pile of noodles,” are found in similar overstory habitat as morels. Individual fruiting bodies remind me of a head of cauliflower. Their large size and creamy color make them easy to spot when they emerge from thick forest duff. Cleaning dirt and debris from their tangled body is well worth the effort.
The “Spring King” bolete or “porcini” is another prized forest fungi. Boletes are easily recognized by a reddish brown cap that can spread up to a foot wide. A key distinguishing feature is the underside to their parasol-shaped cap consists of sponge-like pores (not gills)..
Landmarks having names like Starve-to-Death-Ridge, Misery Springs, Mount Horrible, and Deadman Creek suggests danger lurks in the rugged backcountry of the Blues. With that in mind, what’s to prevent you from getting lost when you wander into the woods in search of wild mushrooms? First, it helps if you know the difference between uphill and downhill. Position of the sun in the sky is another hint, as is road noise. Carrying a whistle can be useful for tracking a companion, but only if they whistle back. Electronic devices may or not be effective.
Last year, on a late spring mushroom hunt with two pals, Ted showed off a new app on his iPhone. “It shows altitude, path, latitude, longitude, miles per hour, real time and travel time,” he said. “Thought it might help show my route if I get lost picking mushrooms.”
The sound of chain saws, crashing trees and a parade of bulldozers greeted us when we arrived at a copse of old growth fir where morels had been abundant in the past. Plan B took us near Stockade Springs where we headed upslope from a one-lane gravel road. One hour and two small morels between us later, we bushwhacked back to the truck. Halfway down the hill Ted stopped and said, “Let’s think about this.”
You guessed it. He hadn’t turned on his cell phone. A half hour of wandering later put us 200 yards down the road from our truck. “See where we went?” Ted said, proudly showing our irregular path on the phone’s screen.
“Too bad you didn’t turn it on before we got lost,” Ken replied.
Assuming you find your way through the woods without mishap, it’s possible that skill, luck or patience will result in finding a meal of edible mushrooms. Similar to how beachcombers collect shiny agates on a gravel beach, pattern recognition, habitat association, and persistence come into play. In Nancy’s example, I sense a forest gnome led her to that first coral, a robust two-pounder that grew from the base of a dead fir tree whose top branches had been marred by lightning strike.
