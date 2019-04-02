PILOT ROCK — The Umatilla/Morrow Chapter of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association (OSWA) invites forestland owners from the two counties to join them Friday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. at Camas Prairie Wood Products, located at 610 N.W. Cedar, Pilot Rock. A barbecue lunch will be served at noon.
This meeting is open to anyone wanting to learn more about OSWA. A tour of the adjacent Woodgrain sawmill and discussion with members of the Woodgrain sales team concerning trends in the lumber market will allow landowners to ask questions and gain valuable information about lumber demand and log prices for 2019. The regular meeting for the chapter will follow lunch. The meeting is expected to adjourn by 3 p.m.
OSWA is an organization made up of Oregon small woodland owners who practice and believe in the strength of peer to peer communication between landowners; the strength of a unified effort to address legislative and regulatory challenges; and the strength of partnerships in addressing and solving common problems.
Questions can be referred to Hans Rudolf at 541-276-3491.
