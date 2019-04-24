LA GRANDE — A a week-long residential field studies program for high school students is accepting applications.
Offered by Eastern Oregon University, the Cottonwood Crossing Summer Institute takes place along the John Day River at Cottonwood Canyon State Park. The program, which is available to 25 students, runs June 16-21. The cost is $160 and students receive college credit.
Participants work with regional professionals conducting research and completing projects on various topics related to the natural and cultural resources of Eastern Oregon. This year’s program includes field research techniques applied to wildlife and macroinvertebrates, designing and building solar solutions to modern problems, researching how the human body responds to the environment, and practicing the fine art of writing nonfiction about nature.
For more information or to apply, visit www.eou.edu/cottonwood-crossing. For questions, contact M.J. Heather at heathe3@eou.edu or 541-962-3316.
