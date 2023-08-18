Low fish numbers prompt early end to steelhead season
A man fishes for steelhead in a swollen Umatilla River on Jan. 1, 2016, west of Rieth. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, announced the Umatilla River will remain open to hatchery steelhead fishing this fall and the fishery also targets hatchery strays.

 East Oregonian, File

THE DALLES — The Umatilla River will remain open to hatchery steelhead fishing this fall and the fishery also targets hatchery strays.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday, Aug. 17, announced the Deschutes River also will remain open for steelhead fishing this fall, as enough unmarked steelhead have passed Bonneville Dam.

