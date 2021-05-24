PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the summer as campground hosts at the Jubilee Lake and Bull Prairie Lake campgrounds, according to a press release from the Umatilla National Forest.
A campground host greets campers, provides information on the surrounding area and generally makes campers feel at home. Hosts will visit with campers and day-use visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies, occasionally clean up after camp, and carry out minor maintenance as needed.
Hosts need to be friendly, flexible, and responsible. Host applicants may be subject to a criminal background check.
Successful applicants will need to supply their own trailer, camper, or motor home. Campground hosts will be provided a campsite, usually near the main entryway to the campground. Though the host program is a volunteer program, a food allowance and propane is offered, and personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties is reimbursed.
Jubilee Lake Campground is located 12 miles northeast of Tollgate and is the largest developed campground on the Umatilla National Forest offering 53 campsites, four picnic areas and a 2.8 mile accessible hiking trail around the 92-acre lake. The campground is very popular for overnight camping as well as day-use activities. Campground hosts are typically on-site from early-July through mid-September. For more information on becoming a Forest Service Volunteer Campground Host at Jubilee Lake Campground, contact Kiyoshi Fujishin at the Walla Walla Ranger District at 509-522-6277 or Kiyoshi.fujishin@usda.gov.
Bull Prairie Lake Campground is located 36 miles south of Heppner and offers 30 tent/trailer sites, 12 picnic areas, a 28-acre lake with four floating fishing docks and a 1.5 mile paved accessible trail. This campground is typically hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable. For more information on becoming a Forest Service Volunteer Campground Host at Bull Prairie Lake Campground, contact Janel Lacey at janel.lacey@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.