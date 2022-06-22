PENDLETON — The Umatilla National Forest is looking for volunteers to spend the summer as campground hosts for the Olive Lake and Bull Prairie Lake campgrounds.
A campground host greets campers, provides information on the surrounding area and generally makes campers feel at home. Hosts visit with campers and day-use visitors, clean and maintain restrooms, restock supplies and more.
According to a press release from the Forest Service, individuals or couples can apply to be hosts, who need to be friendly, flexible and responsible. Applicants may be subject to a criminal background check.
Those who apply will need to supply their own trailer, camper or motorhome. Campground hosts will have a campsite, usually near the main entryway to the campground. The host program also offers a food allowance and propane and reimburses personal vehicle mileage associated with hosting duties.
Olive Lake Campground is 12 miles southwest of Granite and sits on the shore of a 90-acre high mountain lake. This campground is typically hosted from early-June through Labor Day and features 28 campsites and seven accessible toilet facilities. Other features include a two-mile-long accessible hiking trail around the lake with nearby access to wilderness and scenic area trails, a boat ramp and two docks.
Bull Prairie Lake Campground is 36 miles south of Heppner and offers 30 tent/trailer sites, 12 picnic areas, a 28-acre lake with four floating fishing docks and a one-and-a-half-mile-long paved accessible trail. This campground is typically hosted from Memorial Day through mid-October, though a shorter duration is negotiable.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer campground host at either campground, contact Roy Vega at john.vega@usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.