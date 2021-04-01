PENDLETON — For the first time, the Umatilla National Forest is offering online campsite reservations.
Individual campsites can be reserved through www.recreation.gov, a trip planning and reservation service portal. The site includes information on more than 120,000 recreation areas for 12 different government agencies. The Umatilla National Forest already uses the site to provide reservation services for cabins and this year will also be including Jubilee Lake, Bull Prairie Lake, North Fork John Day and Olive Lake campgrounds.
“We are excited to offer reservations to our communities for these popular campgrounds,” said Shane Dittlinger, recreation program manager for Umatilla National Forest. “Recreation.gov provides a seamless way for people to check the availability at one of these campgrounds and guarantee your spot before making the trip to the forest.”
Single and double campsites can be reserved up to six months in advance of a reservation date. Group sites can be reserved up to one year in advance of a reservation date. Campsites that are not reserved by midnight each day will become first-come, first-served for the day.
Reservations made through recreation.gov will include an $8 transaction fee in addition to the campsite fee. Reservations can also be made over the phone by calling 877-444-6777 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Umatilla National Forest will also still offer a limited number of first-come, first-served campsites at each of these four campgrounds.
All other campgrounds on the forest remain available as first-come, first-served. Most campgrounds charge a fee ranging from $8 to $24 per night. Other fees may be imposed for additional vehicles parked at a single campsite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.