The winter co-ed volleyball program through Pendleton Parks and Recreation begins Jan. 21 and runs through April 8.

Matches will be played at the Helen McCune Gym at the Pendleton Rec Center. No officials are provided.

Teams are required to come up with a name and submit a roster. Players must be 16 or older. Registration cost for each team is $80.

There are two leagues to choose from: rec and power. If you want fun and low key, register for the rec division. For more competitive teams, register for the power division.

For more information, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.