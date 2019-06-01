KEIZER — Central scored four runs in the first inning, and never let Pendleton back in the game as the Panthers defeated the Bucks 11-4 in the 5A state baseball championship game Saturday at Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stadium.

It is the first state baseball title for Central since beating Myrtle Creek 6-0 in the A-2 championship game in 1958.

For the Bucks, it is the fifth time they have placed second. Others years were 1992, 1985, 1975 and 1963.

Pendleton got RBIs from Justin Duso, Ty Beers, Quinn Doherty and Ryan Stahl. Tanner Sweek hit a double.

The Panthers pounded out 15 hits, including five doubles — two by Ruben Cedillo.