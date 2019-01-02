Pendleton Parks and Recreation is offering a gymnastics program for children ages 15 months to 7 years old.

The program will meet Mondays from Jan. 7-March 4 at the gymnastics studio in the Vert Little Theater. Times will vary based on level.

Four levels are offered: partners in play, partners in tumbling, tiny tumblers, and tumblers.

The first two levels are interactive parent-child levels, while the other two are independent.

Cost is $63-$71 depending on level. For more information about times and skill levels, call 541-276-8100 or go to www.pendletonparksandrec.com.