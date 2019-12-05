LAS VEGAS — Once was good, twice is nice, but the Pendleton Round-Up is not one to settle for anything but the best.
Pendleton was named the top PRCA Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for the seventh time — and fifth year in a row — on Wednesday night at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet.
“Winning this award once again is testimonial to the value contestants, our fans and our community place in celebrating our western heritage,” outgoing Pendleton Round-Up President Dave O’Neill said. “The Pendleton Round-Up is a one-of-a-kind experience and we’re extremely grateful to be recognized by members of the PRCA as the best.”
The prestigious award is voted on by members of the PRCA, which is made up of cowboy contestants and fellow rodeo committees.
Pendleton, which also won in 2003, 2010, and 2015-18, was one of five finalists, along with the Caldwell Night Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Deadwood and Dodge City.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by your peers in the rodeo industry,” said Randy Bracher, who will take over for O’Neill at the start of the new year. “We have the greatest volunteers that pour their heart and soul into benefitting the community, along with some of the most talented contract personnel, we bring together a great team to entertain fans for the most epic event that is 2019 Large Outdoor Rodeo of the year for the fifth straight year.”
Not only did Pendleton bring home the top prize, but three of their contractors did, as well, making it a great year for the Round-Up.
Dusty Tuckness was named the PRCA Bullfighter of the Year, Justin Rumford was selected the PRCA Clown of the Year, and Matt Twitchell was voted the PRCA Pick-Up Man of the Year.
The Pendleton Round-Up can accommodate 17,000 fans per day. The 2020 event is scheduled for Sept. 16-19.
