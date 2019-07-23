ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — Trent Sorey hasn’t had much time to enjoy his recent performance at the National High School Finals Rodeo.

He arrived home late Sunday night and was out in the field for wheat harvest early Monday morning.

“It’s all part of it,” Sorey said. “It’s what I grew up doing — rodeoing and farming.”

The recent Pendleton High School grad finished third overall Saturday in the tie-down roping event with a time of 27.76 seconds on three runs. There were 135 competitors in the event.

“You can always do better,” he said. “Third is third, not first. It makes you want to do better. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do, and what I did.”

A four-time qualifier for nationals, this was the first time Sorey made the finals.

“I knew if I was anywhere in the top 10, that I would have a chance,” he said.

Sorey, 19, was eighth going into the short go (finals) Saturday. The top 20 competitors in each event advance to the finals.

Sorey roped his calf in 8.45 seconds in the finals to finish fifth in the round, but his time moved him up the leaderboard to third.

Riding his trusty horse Ruby, Sorey turned in a time of 9.38 seconds on his first run Wednesday, then had a 9.93 on his second run.

“She was outstanding,” Sorey said of his horse. “I could not have asked for any better.”

Sorey also competed in team roping with Brady White from Burns, but the duo did not fare well.

“We did not do well at all,” Sorey said. “Our first steer was not very good — not good for the heeler (White). The second one, we tried to go too fast and it didn’t work out.”

Sorey will attend Weatherford College, Weatherford, Texas, where he will major in agri-business. He leaves Aug. 12.

Until then, he will continue to compete. He will be in the rodeo arena Wednesday in Joseph.

Jacee Currin of Heppner qualified for nationals in four events, but had a little tough luck in Wyoming.

She finished 55th in barrel racing, 90th in pole bending, 110th in breakaway roping, and 167th in goat tying.