PENDLETON — Pendleton got career games from Olivia Corbett and Lindsey Pasena Little Sky as the Bucks rallied to beat Crook County 61-43 on Wednesday, June 23, in the semifinals of the Intermountain Conference district tournament.
Pendleton (10-1) will play at Ridgeview at 6 p.m. Friday in the IMC district title game. The teams split their games during the regular season.
“We are missing five players, including two starters,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “They are tough to play at full strength. We are going to go over there and compete. We aren’t going to roll over.”
The Bucks, missing starters Daisy Jenness and Jaden Samp with injuries, trailed early on Wednesday night. The Cowboys held a 26-18 lead at the half, and led 39-35 going into the fourth quarter.
“They played a triangle-and-one on Chloe (Taber) and Muriel (Hoisington),” Porter said. “They are two of our top scorers. We thought that’s what they would do. We practiced against that and had a big second half.”
The Bucks went on a 26-4 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
“At the start of the fourth quarter, it was a two-possession game,” Porter said. “The girls did a good job of getting their heads up and attacking the rim. They put us on the line quite a bit in the fourth quarter (13 times).”
Corbett was 7 of 9 from the 3-point line and finished with 21 points. Pasena Little Sky worked inside for 20 points, and Josie Wilson added 14 points.
“Those three had all but six of our points,” Porter said. “Give credit to Muriel and Chloe, combined they had four points. We talk all the time about playing as a team. If one girl is shut down, it doesn’t mean you can’t help. I’m so proud of the girls. It was a total team win. That's what you preach all season.”
