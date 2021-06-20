CORVALLIS — Pendleton’s Ty Beers and Kyle Field had a hand during the weekend in helping the North beat the South in a pair of games in the Richardson Oregon All-Star Series.
The series is for 6A and 5A high school seniors.
Saturday, June 19, the North beat the South 14-4 at Oregon State University’s Goss Stadium.
Beers, who played first base, drove in the North’s first run with an RBI single in the top of second inning.
The South tied the score in the bottom of the inning before the North slowly pulled away.
The North led 5-1 through six innings, then added four runs in the top of the seventh and five in the eighth. As a team, it pounded out 19 hits and committed just one error.
Kyle Field got two at-bats in the game, but struck out twice.
In the second game June 20, the North jumped out to a 5-1 lead after three innings en route to an 8-5 victory.
In two at-bats, Beers reached once on an error.
Field pitched two innings for the North, allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Beers and Field helped the Bucks go undefeated in Intermountain Conference play, win the IMC district title and finish the season 15-3.
Field was the IMC Pitcher of the Year, while Beers was selected as a first-team first baseman.
Field threw 27⅓ innings over six starts, finishing with a 4-0 record. He had an ERA of 2.56, while striking out 36 and walked just four. He has signed to pitch at Community Colleges of Spokane.
