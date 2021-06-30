PENDLETON — The Pendleton boys basketball team went through some rough times this season, but the Bucks still were able to put quality players on the floor.
Senior Blake Swanson and sophomore Gauge Rueber were named to the Intermountain Conference honorable mention team by the conference coaches.
Cayden Lowenbach of Crook County was named Player of the Year, while the Cowboys’ Jason Mumm was voted Coach of the Year by his peers. The Cowboys were 10-0 in IMC play and finished the season 16-0.
Swanson was a key returning player for the Bucks, who lost a large group of players to graduation in 2020.
A 6-foot-4-inch post player, Swanson led the Bucks with 9.8 rebounds a game. He also averaged 9.3 points and had 1.4 assists an outing.
“He hardly came off the floor,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “In my opinion, he outworked every big man in our league. He was our anchor defensively. He almost averaged a double-double, which is big time. He’s definitely a nose-to-the-grindstone type of kid. I’m thankful and excited that he decided to play and stick with it.”
Rueber, a 5-8 guard, led Pendleton in scoring with 10.4 points, three assists and 3.6 rebounds a game.
“He was asked to do a lot as far as being a sophomore and starting point guard, which normally wouldn’t happen,” Dong said. “He put us on his shoulders and carried us. He took that responsibility on and did a good job. Physically, he will grow and mature. He shot the ball fairly well with defenses keying on him. I’m excited to see what the next two years brings with the experience he gained this year.”
The Bucks finished the season 0-10 in IMC play, and dropped their district playoff game to Hood River for an 0-11 record.
“I really felt bad for our seniors not being able to get a win,” Dong said. “We definitely got better as the season went on. We lost to Redmond by 30 the first time, then the second time it was by 16. We showed improvement.”
