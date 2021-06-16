PENDLETON — Isaac Urbina has been having a hard time trying to find someone to wrestle. He has just as many forfeit wins as matches wrestled this spring, but his already sterling resume is enticing.
That was enough for Pacific University, which recently signed Urbina to wrestle for the Boxers.
Urbina, who also played football and golf for the Pendleton High School Bucks, said wrestling was the right fit for him.
“I really like football, but wrestling seems more fitting as to how my life has gone with sports,” Urbina said. “It seems more right to continue that and better myself as much as I can. I want to go to Pacific and be one of the top wrestlers on the team.”
Urbina did talk to Willamette University about playing football, and had a word with Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts about wrestling, but chose to stay in the Pacific Northwest.
“I didn’t visit any other places, but I talked to others about wrestling and another about football,” he said. “I chose Pacific. I like how the classes were laid out with the pharmacy program, and the money I would be able to get. Forest Grove is a good distance away to be independent, but close enough in case anything goes wrong.”
Urbina, who is wrestling at 220 pounds for the Bucks this season, finished fourth at state his junior year at 182, and was fifth as a sophomore at 160.
“I weigh 205, but we didn’t need a 195-pounder,” he said. “We needed a guy at 220, and I was able to fill that role.”
On the football field, Urbina was a second-team defensive lineman for 5A Special District 1.
It’s all math and science
Urbina will be part of the accelerated pharmacy program at Pacific University. The first three years of the program are undergrad, followed by three years of pharmacy school.
“I’m going to take some college classes at BMCC this summer to lighten my load,” said Urbina, who scored a 710 on the math portion of the SAT. “I will take economics and communication.”
Pharmacy wasn’t always his first option, but it was the right option.
“I was focused on physical therapy,” he said. “I was looking at other health occupations, but I am not good with blood and needles. I wanted to go into something that not everyone has the opportunity to do and make good money.”
Attending Pacific University comes with a hefty price tag, but Urbina’s academic prowess has landed him some pretty good scholarships. He received a Founders Scholarship from Pacific, which amounts to $27,000 a year for four years. He also has student aid and a handful of various scholarships.
“I got a lot of scholarships,” Urbina said. “On scholarship night, I got like 10 awards.”
There is one scholarship that comes with a little fun.
Urbina, along with Pendleton teammates Chelsea Kendrick and Morgan Schumacher, and Madi McClannahan of Hermiston, all received a $750 scholarship from the Kings and Queens scholarship committee. The scholarship also comes with an invite to play July 17-18 in the Kings and Queens Couples Golf Tournament at Big River Golf Course.
“That will be fun,” said Urbina, who was the Bucks’ top golfer this season with a 112 average in his first full year on the links. “Hopefully I won’t embarrass myself.”
As Urbina moves from high school to college, he will take all the special moments with him.
“All of my sports were memorable to me,” he said. “I was surrounded by people similar to me, kids I have known my whole life, on long bus rides for five hours. There are some really good memories.”
