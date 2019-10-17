PILOT ROCK — One of the biggest football games in Eastern Oregon on Friday night will be played by two of the smaller teams.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii will play a Special District 3 game at four-time defending 1A state champion Dufur. Both teams are 4-0 in league play, and their scores against the other teams in the league are nearly identical.

“We are playing a mirror image of ourselves,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “They are well-coached. It’s unreal how he (Jack Henderson) has kept that program going for so long.”

Henderson, who is in his 33rd year at Dufur (4-2, 4-0), has coached the Rangers to 10 state titles.

“If I wasn’t coaching this game, I’d go watch,” Henderson said. “It’s eerie how similar we are. Hopefully, it is a good game.”

The Rockets (5-0, 4-0) have gotten a lot of mileage out of junior running back Tyasin Burns — who has more than 1,400 yards in five games. He will benefit this week with the return of fullback Caden Thornton, who missed last week when he was under concussion protocol.

“Caden is a beast,” Baleztena said. “He is one of the best defensive ends in the league, and with him back, the blocking will be there for Tyasin.”

The Rangers, who dropped their first two games of the season to Adrian/Jordan Valley and St. Paul, have won their past four games, but Henderson said that won’t make a difference come Friday night.

“We are going to have to compete really, really well to compete with them,” Henderson said of the Rockets. “We will have to show up to be in the game at all. They are pretty athletic.”

Dufur will be without the services of running back/linebacker Asa Farrell, whose season is over because of lingering hamstring injuries.

“Kaleb Pence has been in at running back, but our quarterback Cooper Bales is our leading rusher this year,” Henderson said.

The Rangers also will be playing at home for the first time this season. The school is undergoing renovations, and part of that included evening out the field and reseeding.

“It’s a homecoming of sorts for us,” Henderson said.

Heppner at Weston-McEwen

The TigerScots (3-2, 1-1 BMC) return home for the first time since Sept. 12, and they are quite aware of what awaits them.

The Mustangs are 6-0 overall, 1-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play, and have allowed 48 points this season.

“We are playing a very good Heppner team that is very disciplined and well-coached,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We are going to have to take care of the football and make plays.”

Despite the No. 3 state ranking, Heppner coach Greg Grant does not take any game lightly.

“They are young, and they have improved,” Grant said. “They are athletic. Anytime you have a new coach, there is an adjustment. They are going to be a handful.”

With the BMC stacked with quality teams, including Stanfield and Grant Union, Grant knows his team will show up every Friday.

“I like this group of kids,” he said. “They are pretty smart with good leadership and good work ethic. Every game is tight and all the teams are playing good football.”

Hansell, whose team lost to Stanfield, then beat Riverside, knows Friday’s game, and the one against Grant Union, will be no easy task.

“This is a very tough league — a well-coached league,” he said. “There are good athletes in every program, that’s what makes it fun to be in a competitive league.”

There will be a prime rib dinner available before the game for $20. Tickets can be purchased at any school in Athena.