Riverside finished second at the Riverside Rumble on Dec. 22, winning three of four pool play matches to reach the championship match.

The Pirates lost a 55-18 match to La Grande in the finals.

“I didn’t really expect us to win any duals due to injuries and kids on vacation, making us give up seven weights,” Riverside coach Richard Rockwell said. “Our kids came out strong in the matches they competed at, including a very tough La Grande team. Jacob Harris and Ethan Snyder both beat state-experienced wrestlers in our dual against La Grande, helping us win four of six matches actually competed.”

In pool play, the Pirates tied Hanford 36-36, but won on criteria. They then beat Mac-Hi 32-30, Heppner 36-30, and then lost a 40-24 match to Grant Union.

On the day, Abraham Silva went 5-0 at 120 pounds, Christian Reyes was 5-0 at 132, Snyder 5-0 at 138, Harris 4-1 at 145, Fernando Ortega 4-1 at 126, and Jose Puerta 3-2 at 152.