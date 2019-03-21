If Pendleton’s Tyler Newsom was to share the East Oregonian Player of the Year award with someone, it would be Nixyaawii’s Mick Schimmel.

The two basketball stars played AAU ball together in middle school, and still get together for workouts.

“It’s pretty cool that you gave it to both of us,” said Newsom, last year’s EO Player of the Year. “I wish he could have played for us. He would have helped us out a lot.”

Not that the offer isn’t a good one, but Schimmel had plenty of success with the Golden Eagles this season, winning the 1A state title and finishing the season with a 28-2 record.

“I’m super excited,” Schimmel said of sharing the honor with Newsom. “I’m proud of what we did this season.”

Joining Newsom and Schimmel on the first team are Hermiston’s Ryne Andreason and Cesar Ortiz, Tyasin Burns of Nixyaawii and Andrew Earl of Umatilla.

Nixyaawii’s Shane Rivera is the Coach of the Year.

All in the family

Schimmel, a 6-foot junior, hails from a family steeped in basketball tradition. His older sister, Shoni Schimmel, starred at Louisville, and was a first-round WNBA draft pick of the Atlanta Dream in 2014.

Mick Schimmel, who has been playing since kindergarten, is carving out a name for himself in Oregon high school basketball.

A two-time Old Oregon League Player of the Year, Schimmel was a first-team pick this season, but that’s OK.

“We got better around him and he has recognized that and has become a team player,” Rivera said. “He guards the other team’s best player, be it a guy who is 6-7 or a quick guard. He gets the job done. The first two years he played, we needed him to do a lot. It shows in his maturity.”

Schimmel averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals a game this season, while averaging about three quarters of action in OOL games.

“His numbers were down in scoring, but his numbers were up in rebounds and assists,” Rivera said. “Without that, we wouldn’t have been as successful as we were.”

The team concept and Schimmel’s leadership helped the Golden Eagles to the school’s first boys championship in any sport. They beat Trinity Lutheran 59-42 in the 1A title game.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Schimmel said. “It’s just another game, but I know what it means.”

The Golden Eagles played summer ball, played in tournaments and put in the work needed to be successful.

“We have had good teams in the past, but this is the first to win a title,” Schimmel said. “Our experience and team chemistry kicked in this season. We played great team ball, and that’s what got us through the season. As a team, we have a great defensive mindset to shut teams down, and then we take off offensively.”

At state, Schimmel was the tournament’s leading rebounder with 11 per game. He also averaged 12.7 points a game, and ranked second with 3.3 assists per game. He earned first-team all-state honors.

“Our starting five, along with Magi (Moses) and Moses (Moses), are all willing to play our roles,” Schimmel said. “If someone is hot, you give them the ball. They shut him down, there is someone else to take over. We still have a young team. All but two of us are back.”

Leaving his mark on the Bucks

The Intermountain Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, Newsom averaged 25.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.84 steals and three assists a game for Pendleton.

“He is a prolific scorer,” Bucks coach Zach Dong said. “He can score a ton of different ways, and he’s a good rebounder too. He just has a knack for the ball defensively — deflecting passes and getting steals.”

Newsom scored 613 points this season (39 percent of the team’s total points), for a 25.5 points per game average. That mark surpasses Spencer Sundin, who averaged 24.5 points a game during the 2008-09 season.

Newsom also ranks second with points in a season, trailing Brycen Bronson, who scored 658 points during the 1998-99 season.

“I don’t know if there will ever be another one like him,” Dong said. “That’s how special he was to us.”

Some nights, Newsom was a one-man wrecking crew for the Bucks (17-7), who advanced to the Class 5A tournament in Corvallis, but went 0-2.

The 6-4 Newsom scored 44 points against Ridgeview in IMC play — more than half of Pendleton’s points in the 82-63 win.

He then had 41 points in a first-round state game against Parkrose — a 74-73 win that sent the Bucks to the final eight in Corvallis.

He also poured 31 points in a state consolation game against Crater, a 78-62 loss. Newsom earned second-team all-tournament honors.

“My biggest asset on the court is being able to take it to the hoop,” Newsom said. “It would have been nice to win a state championship like them (Nixyaawii). Everyone over there is a basketball player. We are a mix of football and baseball players, who also play basketball.”

While Newsom would like to play college ball, he said he is weighing his options.

“I’m sad that I’m done (at Pendleton), but I’m excited for the future,” he said. “I will be playing basketball somewhere.”