PENDLETON — The Intermountain Conference coaches selected five Pendleton players to the all-conference team, led by senior defender Michael Flores.
Freshman forward Rene Ortega was named to the second team, along with senior defender Johann Velera-Vega.
Honorable mention honors went to senior midfielders Gabe Rodriguez and Jon Moreno.
“It’s nice they are recognized by the coaches in the league,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said of his players.
Ortega led the Bucks (2-5-1) with seven goals on the season.
“Rarely do you see a freshman start, let alone lead the team in scoring,” Erazo said. “He has had to help lead the program as a freshman. He definitely rose to the occasion and helped us.”
Marques Montanez of Ridgeview was named Player of the Year, while Ridgeview’s Jimmy Kim was named Coach of the Year. Hood River Valley’s Andrew Mondragon was named Goalie of the Year.
