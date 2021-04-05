PENDLETON — Rene Ortega scored two goals to help Pendleton to a 5-0 victory over Crook County on Monday, April 5, in the Intermountain Conference district soccer tournament.
“It was a bit unfortunate for Crook County, which had some key players who chose not to make the trip,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “It was good for us to find some confidence and put some goals away.”
Ortega scored both of his goals in the first half. The Bucks added another goal from Johann Valera-Vega to take a 3-0 lead at the half.
Gabe Rodriguez and Simon Johnson added second-half goals for the Bucks, while goalkeeper Kyle Field had three saves.
“It was kind of an easy day at the office for Kyle today,” Erazo said.
Ortega, a freshman, leads Pendleton with six goals.
“He is definitely going to be an asset for the program moving forward,” Erazo said of Ortega.
The Bucks will continue district play at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hood River Valley.
Girls soccer
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 (OT) — The Ravens scored three goals in overtime to beat the visiting Bucks in Intermountain Conference district tournament play.
The Bucks who lost to Ridgeview 3-1 the first time they played, held the Ravens scoreless in regulation.
MCC golf
Madi McClannahan shot a 95 to lead the Hermiston girls in the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Tresa Handforth shot a 111, and Ella Hagel added a 131 for the Bulldogs, who were short-handed because of spring break.
“The course was in good condition,” Hermiston coach Janci Spoo said. “Both Ella and Tresa showed some great improvement from Pod 1.”
Angela Park of Southridge earned medalist honors with a 72, leading the Suns to the team title with a 329.
Kamiakin followed with a 386, while Richland had a 404 and Hanford a 431.
In the boys division, Cody Adams led Hermiston with a 105, while Christian Oliver had a 113 and Jadyn Davis a 117.
Kamiakin’s Logan Knaff earned medalist honors with a 77.
Richland won the team title with a 314, followed by Kamiakin (325), Walla Walla (355), Hanford (356), Pasco (377) and Southridge (378). Kennewick, Hermiston and Chiawana had incomplete teams.
“The kids continue to improve and learn,” Hermiston boys coach Steve Utter said. “I’m happy with the effort today.”
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 6, SOUTHRIDGE 1 — Addie Caplinger beat Courtney Tran 6-3, 6-3 to lead the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns on Friday, April 2.
Hermiston swept the doubles, led by Violet Mitchell and Ashlyn Hofbauer in the No. 1 spot.
“Addie Caplinger came out strong once again and showed her dominance at the No. 1 singles position,” Hermiston coach Jason Sivey said. “The Hermiston girls tennis team continues to show their skills and dedication, improving in every match.”
