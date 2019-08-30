DUFUR — The Ione-Arlington volleyball team is coming together quite nicely during its first year.

The Cardinals split their matches Friday against Dufur and Nixyaawii to open the season.

Ione-Arlington opened with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Golden Eagles, before dropping a 25-22, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22 match to the host Rangers.

“The girls did great,” Ione coach Beck Wagenblast said. “I’m so proud of them. They worked really hard and kept a good attitude. I’m proud of their maturity and not getting down on themselves.”

Emma Rietmann led the Cardinals with five kills against Nixyaawii, while Megan Doherty had six digs, and Ola Rietmann finished with six digs and a 21 for 21 effort from the service line.

As a team, the Cardinals were 64 of 69 serving.

Emma Rietmann had eight kills and six blocks against Dufur, while Isabella Mastriona had five kills, Tresslyn McCurry eight kills and five blocks, and Ola Rietmann had 10 digs.

Nixyaawii dropped a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 match to the Rangers.

“Dufur is a really good team,” Golden Eagle coach Jeremy Maddern said. “We passed the ball better than we ever have, and we were hitting pretty clean, just not consistent. Skill wise, we are way ahead of where we have ever been in this program. That being said, there is still stuff to clean up.”

ECHO 1-2 AT COUNTRY CHRISTIAN CLASSIC

MOLALLA — The Cougars took a bite out of host Country Christian on Friday, but dropped matches to Crane and Days Creek along the way.

“We are pleased with what we saw,” Echo coach Janice Scott said. “We have some little adjustments to make ourselves better. We just have to keep rolling up hill.”

Echo opened play with a 26-24, 25-22 loss to Crane, defeated Country Christian 2-1 (scores were not available), and finished with a 25-14, 25-17 loss to Days Creek.

Scott said they did not keep statistics for the matches.

The Cougars will host their first Big Cat Clash on Saturday. Ten teams will participate in the tournament, with matches played at Echo and Stanfield high schools.

BOYS SOCCER

BOARDMAN — Riverside was looking for a little redemption Friday against Oregon Episcopal. The Aardvarks beat the Pirates 6-2 in last year’s 3A/2A/1A state semifinals, and while the score was different, the outcome was the same.

The Aardvarks, who finished second last year, beat the Pirates 4-0 in a nonleague game.

No other details were available.