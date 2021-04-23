HERMISTON — Chiawana hit three home runs on the day as the Riverhawks swept Hermiston 13-8 and 10-0 on Friday, April 23, in a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
In the first game, Tierra Davies hit a solo home run to help give the Riverhawks an early 3-0 lead.
The Bulldogs came back to tie the score 3-3, then they took an 8-4 lead after five innings.
Chiawana rallied with six runs in the sixth, highlighted by a three-run homer by Maliyah Twitty for a 10-8 lead.
In the second game, the Riverhawks led 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, and a two-run homer by Marissa Valdez helped Chiawana take a 10-0 lead in the sixth.
Baseball
PENDLETON 7, LA GRANDE 5 — The Bucks scored two runs with two outs in the sixth inning to rally to beat the host Tigers in a nonleague game.
“It was a really good win,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “La Grande always has a good baseball team and they are well-coached. It’s always a battle with them.”
Pendleton (4-1) led 3-0 after the second inning, but La Grande took a 4-3 lead in the fifth inning.
In the sixth, Aiden Gunter scored on a double by Payton Lambert, who in turn scored on a single by Tucker Zander. Zander would later score on an error as the Bucks took a 6-4 lead.
Each team would add one run in the seventh.
Lambert hit three doubles and finished with three RBIs, while Easton Corey hit a double.
Riley Miller hit a double and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Kyle Field started for the Bucks, pitching four innings, with three strikeouts and no walks.
“Kyle threw the ball well, and the defense played good behind him,” Haguewood said. “It’s good to see that fight in the trenches.”
KAMIAKIN 14-7, HERMISTON 0-1 — Payton Graham pitched a complete game no-hitter for the Braves in the first game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the host Bulldogs.
Graham struck out 11 and walked none.
The Braves pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of six Hermiston errors. Peyton Rickard drove in four runs for Kamiakin, while Graham,
Nate Gray, Brady Bean and Brock Springen all hit doubles.
“We got out-hit, out-pitched, out-played and lost to a better team,” Hermiston coach Kevin Moore said.
PILOT ROCK 11-12, STANFIELD/ECHO 2-8 — The Rockets improved to 3-2 on the season with a sweep of the visiting Tigers.
In the second game, the Rockets trailed until the sixth inning, where they scored eight runs to take the lead.
“They were beating us the whole game,” Pilot Rock coach Casey Allgood said. “We played terrible, actually. We came back and put eight on the board in the sixth.”
Tanner Corwin hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth to give the Rockets a 9-8 lead. Chase Corwin added a two-run single to make it 11-8.
The Tigers got a man on base in the bottom of the seventh, but he was left stranded on first.
The game was marred by a brawl at the conclusion of the game.
UMATILLA 12-14, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT/TROUT LAKE 0-2 — Ryan Lorence pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 as the Vikings beat the Cougars on the road in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader.
Umatilla (4-3) used an eight-run sixth inning to break the game open.
Ty Cranston went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Vikings. Kaden Jacobs was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Lorence went 3-for-4, and James Wilson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Umatilla scored six runs in the third inning to take control.
Wilson pitched four innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight. Kameron Mealey closed out both games.
As a team, the Vikings had 13 hits, led by Wilson, who had three hits and four RBIs. Jacobs went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lorence and Frank Monahan each drove in two runs.
The Vikings will play Tuesday at Heppner/Ione.
HEPPNER/IONE 9-0, JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE/WALLOWA/ELGIN 0-7 — Hayden Hyatt pitched a complete game, scattering three hits and striking out four in the first game against the visiting Eagles.
The Mustangs (5-1) took a 5-0 lead at the end of the third inning, and added four runs in the fifth.
Jace Coe and Roy Collins each drove in two runs, while Jackson Lehman hit a double, and Tucker Ashbeck hit three singles.
In the second game, the Eagles took an early lead, and slowly added to it to pick up the win and hand Heppner/Ione its first loss.
Flynn Nave pitched a complete game for the Eagles, allowing just two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
Toby Nation and Kason Cimmiyotti had the Mustangs’ two hits.
Track and field
WESTON-MCEWEN INVITE — Stanfield/Echo’s Jayden Bertsch won two individual events, and ran on two winning relay teams, in helping the Tigers to the girls teams title with 116 points.
Bertsch won the 100, 200 and ran on the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Heppner’s Hannah Finch won the 400 in a personal best 1 minute, 3.86 seconds, the 800 and the triple jump.
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey was a double winner in the shot put with a personal best of 35-1 1/2, and the javelin, and teammate Abigail Cardenas swept the hurdle events.
In the boys division, Heppner won just four events, but ran away with the team title with 134 points.
Ed Ellsworth won the 400, Trevor Nichols won the 800, Conor Brosnan won the javelin, and Joseph Sherman took top honors in the high jump.
The Mustangs’ Brock Hisler was second in the 200 and third in the 100, while Brosnan also was second in the shot put and third in the discus.
W-M won both relay events, and Cameron Reich won the long jump.
For Pilot Rock, Skylar Jeffers won both hurdle events, running a personal best 20.92 in the 110s.
JEFF AGAR MEMORIAL INVITE — Ione’s Cedrick Dayandante ran personal bests to win the 200 (25.60) and 400 (58.20) to lead the Cardinals. He also finished fourth in the long jump (16-8 1/2) and seventh in the javelin (98-2).
For the girls, Hailey Heideman won the 400 in 1:09.84, and was second in the long jump (13-11 1/2).
