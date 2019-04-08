Hermiston finished eighth in the team standings at the second annual Joe Dubsky Invite on Monday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, Wash.

There were 14 teams represented, including all nine Mid-Columbia Conference schools.

Mt. Spokane won the team title with a 307, followed by Richland (315) and Kamiakin (316). Hermiston finished with a 360.

Gunnar Knutson of Mt. Spokane took medalist honors with a 70, shooting an impressive 34 on the front nine despite constant rain all day.

Carter Sheets of Richland, who shot a 36 on the back nine, was second with a 72.

Garrett McClanahan led the Bulldogs with an 82, followed by Cody Hacker (88), Kaleb Crofton (92), Ryne Andreason (98) and Ty Snyder (130).

The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday at the Palouse Ridge Invitational.

Prep baseball

Sam McCauly threw a one-hitter through six innings, striking out 12, to lead Baker/Powder Valley to a 9-1 victory on Monday over visiting Mac-Hi in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader.

Taylor Turner had the lone hit for the Pioneers (7-5 overall, 0-2 GOL).

The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a 20-0 five-inning victory in the nightcap.

Turner hit a double for the Pioneers, while David Zitterkopf and Matt Cunnington each hit a single.

Eric Rencken took the loss for Mac-Hi, giving up 14 runs on 12 hits over two innings of work.

Connor Lay led Baker with a double and four RBIs, while Morgan Bennett drove in three runs. Lay also pitched all five innings, striking out seven and walking two.