ECHO — The Echo Cougars are one step closer to the final eight after handing Elgin a 49-36 loss in the first round of the 1A state tournament on Tuesday.
“I knew we would match up really well with them tonight,” Echo coach Heather Madison said. “I was really happy with how we played. It was a fun game.”
The Cougars (19-8) will play Friday at St. Paul (25-1) in the second round. The time has not been announced.
“I knew it would either be a one, two or three seed,” Madison said of the Cougars’ second-round opponent. “I’m happy to get St. Paul. I think we match up better with them than with Perrydale or Crane. It’s tough to get to Baker.”
St. Paul won the Casco League with a 14-0 record, and are ranked No. 2 in the state behind Crane.
“We just need to play our game and not give our opponents faces,” Madison said. “When you focus on your game, it’s more empowering.”
The Cougars had an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, then jumped out to a 30-24 lead at the half.
Echo used a 30-22 run in the second half to pull away for good.
Tylene Skillman led the Cougars with 24 points, with 18 coming in the second half.
“I was really happy to see that happen,” Madison said of Skillman’s game. “We have three really good scorers on our team, but she has not had any high games for a couple of weeks. Our guards fed her all night, and she was successful.”
Faith McCarty added 16 points for Echo — eight in each half.
Elgin (20-6), the No. 3 seed from the Old Oregon League, was led by Jayden Palmer with 16 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
“She came on in the second half,” Madison said. “We focused on not letting her get the ball in the first half.”
Tymra Anderson added eight points for Elgin, with six coming in the first half.
Boys basketball
PENDLETON 95, RIDGEVIEW 58 — Pendleton junior Dakota Sams broke his father’s previous school record for most 3-pointers in a game, hitting nine against host Ridgeview to close the regular season with a big Intermountain Conference win on Tuesday.
Sams’ father Ryan held the record with eight 3-pointers in a game during the 1991-92 season.
“The boys had a great game,” Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. “We started off slow in the first two minutes, but then kicked it into high gear. The boys played hard and did it shorthanded — we had three guys stay behind due to illness and injury.”
Sams hit three treys in the first quarter, one in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth to lead the Bucks with 34 points. Lane Maher followed with 16, and Redmond O’Hanlon 13.
The top-ranked Bucks will host an Intermountain Conference district playoff game on Saturday, March 7 against an opponent to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.