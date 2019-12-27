MISSION — Kylie Mountaincheif had a team-best 13 points, and Trista Melton had 10, but they could not save the Nixyaawii girls from a 47-41 nonleague loss to Enterprise to open the Nixyaawii Winter Classic basketball tournament on Friday night.
“We did a good job of handling Enterprise’s press and limited the turnovers,” Nixyaawii head coach Jeremy Maddern said, “but just did not shoot well throughout the game as a team. I’m very proud of our effort against (Enterprise).”
Kyella Picard grabbed eight rebounds for Nixyaawii along the way.
The Golden Eagles (4-5) host Union on Saturday at 2 p.m. to close their home tournament.
Girls basketball
SOUTH EUGENE 51, PENDLETON 42 — A poor first quarter haunted the Bucks all afternoon as the Axe rolled to a win at the Summit Holiday Tournament in Bend.
“When you start out 19-6 after that the first, that doesn’t look so good,” said Pendleton coach Kevin Porter, whose team saw its four-game win streak end. “The other three quarters were outstanding.”
The Bucks (4-4) played without guards Muriel Hoisington and Carissa Cooley, who had family holiday plans.
“We had kids out of position the entire day,” Porter said. “We were a little out of sorts. It took awhile to get going. This will help us down the road.”
Daisy Jenness led the Bucks with 14 points, while Chloe Taber had 13 and Natalie Neveau five.
Pendleton will play Roseburg at 5:45 pm. Saturday.
ECHO 40, WALLOWA 36 — Faith and Rachel McCarty combined for 28 points to lead Echo to a win over Wallowa at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Echo coach Heather Madison said. “We led 22-17 at the half, and by 10 after three quarters, but Wallowa took the lead at one point in the fourth. We were able to get it back. It was a full team effort.”
Echo (5-4) will play Pine Eagle at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
IONE/ARLINGTON 68, HELIX 33 — Jessica Medina knocked down a game-high 24 points as the Cardinals opened Echo’s Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament with a blowout over the Grizzlies on Friday.
“We started out slow in the first quarter,” Cardinals head coach Nathan Heideman said. “We just couldn’t hit anything. But we just blew ‘em out in the third quarter.”
Ione/Arlington (5-2) got 10 more points from Claudia Oana. Helix (5-3) was led by Lexie Mize with 11 points.
Ione/Arlington will challenge Wallowa in the tournament closer on Saturday at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, Helix will face Pilot Rock at 1 p.m.
PINE EAGLE 45, PILOT ROCK 34 — Emily Lambert had 17 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Rockets fell to the Spartans at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
Pilot Rock led 15-10 after the first quarter, but the Spartans came back with a 12-1 run in the second to take control.
Pilot Rock (4-5) will play Griswold at 1 p.m. Saturday.
TRI-CITIES PREP 55, STANFIELD 35 — The Jaguars handed the Tigers (8-2) just their second loss of the year at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
“They are (a) physical, fast and strong team,” Tigers coach Daniel Sharp said of TCP. “They won the (Washington 2B) state title last year.”
The Jaguars led just 25-24 at the half, but went on a tear in the final two quarters.
“They took it to us in the second half,” Sharp said. “We eclipsed the 30 turnover mark again.”
Nyah Tejeda led Stanfield with 14 points, while Alexis Shelby had eight.
Hannah Chang and McKenna Martinez each had 13 points for TCP (5-2).
IRRIGON 57, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 47 — JaLay Burns scored 34 points — 26 in the second half — to lead the Knights past Dayton/Waitsburg at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
It was the fourth consecutive win for Irrigon, which also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Alyssa Luna. Burns also had seven steals and five rebounds.
The Knights (6-4) are off until Jan. 4 when they travel to Heppner.
KIONA-BENTON (Washington) 33, RIVERSIDE 19 — The Pirates are now on an eight-game skid after Friday’s nonleague loss to Kiona-Benton.
Cesi Garcia had a team-high eight points for Riverside (1-9). The Pirates will host Washington’s Columbia-Burbank on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
PENDLETON 73, BEND 40 — The Buckaroos opened the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest with a resounding victory over Bend at Summit/Mountain View on Friday night.
“We had very evenly-distributed scoring throughout, especially in our starting five,” Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. “We did a good job of forcing turnovers with our press. It was a good team effort.”
Stockton Hoffman posted 20 points to lead Pendleton, while Dakota Sams and Lane Maher each had 12.
Pendleton (8-1) will play Madras in the second day of the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
MAC-HI 46, UMATILLA 36 — Dareagan Stephens had a game-high 24 points — including six 3-pointers — as the Pioneers beat the Vikings at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
The Vikings shot a woeful 20% from the floor, and just 14% from the 3-point line.
“You aren’t going to beat anyone shooting like that,” Umatilla coach Scott Bow said.
Chris Self led the Vikings with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Andrew Earl added eight points.
The Vikings (6-3) will play Liberty Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday, while the Pioneers (6-2) will face Tri-Cities Prep at 7:30 p.m.
TRI-CITIES PREP 47, STANFIELD 45 — The Tigers hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in the game, but they ran out of time against the Jaguars at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
“It was back and forth, but in the second half they went on an 8-0 run and held on,” Stanfield coach Devin Bailey said.
Mario Sanchez led the Tigers (5-5) with 14 points. Justin White and Logan Mercado each had 14 for TCP.
IRRIGON 59, DAYTON/WAITSBURG 52 — The Knights snapped a three-game skid with a victory over Dayton/Waitsburg at the Mac-Hi Tournament in Milton-Freewater.
Irrigon led 22-12 after the first quarter, and 43-29 after three. D/W made a run in the fourth quarter, but could not catch the Knights.
“We played really well and took care of the ball in the first half,” Irrigon coach Davie Salas said. “We did a good job defending them, but got a little complacent toward the end.”
Rubin Moreno led the Knights (2-8) with 18 points, while Felipe Flores added 16, John Cardenas 12 and Omar Madrigal 10.
IONE/ARLINGTON 84, HELIX 48 — Hunter Padberg had 21 points to lead the Cardinals past the Grizzlies in the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
I/A led 18-7 after the first quarter, then poured in 25 points in the second to take control of the game.
“I felt offensively, we played really well,” Cardinals coach Dennis Stefani said. “We have a lot of kids who can score. This is one of the first times in a long time I have had a 12-man roster where everyone scored.”
Wesley Goad added 13 points for I/A (6-1), while Carson Eynetich had 13 points and six steals, Taylor Robbins 10 rebounds, and Jacob Shandy seven assists.
D’Artangnan Carlson led the Grizzlies with 21 points, while Eli Sprenger added 19.
PILOT ROCK 55, PINE EAGLE 43 — The Rockets improved to 9-0 on the season after a win over the Spartans at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
“We came out really well and went up 10-0,” Rockets coach Tyler Zyph said. “Pine Eagle was aggressive and scrappy, but we let them stay in it longer than we should have.”
Payton Thurmond led the way for Pilot Rock with 21 points and 14 rebounds, while Jimmy Jones had 10 steals.
Pilot Rock will play Helix at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WALLOWA 60, ECHO 25 — Wallowa outscored Echo 33-7 in the first half, and shot 58% from the field en route to a victory at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.
Tristin Bales led the way for Wallowa with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Zeb Hermans added 17 points and five steals.
Tanner Arbogast had 11 points to lead Echo, while Mason Murdock added nine points and 13 rebounds.
Echo (0-8) will play Pine Eagle at 6 p.m. Saturday.
KIONA-BENTON (Washington) 45, RIVERSIDE 43 — The Pirates attempted a last-second corner shot from outside the paint in an effort to overcome their tight deficit, but missed the shot and took home a nonleague road loss on Saturday.
Francisco Barajas led Riverside (8-2) with 14 points on the night, and Cristian Rea had 11.
The Pirates will host Washington’s Columbia-Burbank on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.