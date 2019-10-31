PENDLETON — The Heppner boys ran their way to the state cross-country meet Friday, finishing second as a team at the 3A/2A/1A Dictrict 3 Championships at Community Park.

The Mustangs finished with 54 points. Union won the team title with 25 points.

The top two teams, and any runner in the top five who is not part of a qualifying team, advances to state, which will be held Nov. 9 at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Heppner freshman Trevor Nichols finished third overall in a time of 16 minutes, 52.90 seconds. Joining Nichols at state will be teammates Colt Parker, Joseph Sherman, David Cribbs and Angel Velasco.

Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty finished fifth to earn a trip to state. He clocked a 17:15.70, 12 seconds ahead of the No. 6 runner.

Alex McIntyre of Weston-McEwen finished ninth, while Stanfield’s Rafael Orozco was 12th.

Heppner’s Madelyn Nichols Nichols turned in a time of 19:41.60 to finish fifth and earn a trip to state in the girls 3A/2A/1A race.

The Burns girls won the district title with 26 points, while Union was second with 76.

Freshman Brooke Smith of Burns was the first across the finish line, clocking a 19:05.40.

Heppner’s Hailey Heideman and Mackenzie Heideman finished 11th and 12th, while Griswold’s Kaylee Cope was 13th.

Football

HEPPNER 49, STANFIELD 0 — Mason Lehman caught two touchdown passes, and Blake Wolters ran for two touchdowns, as the Mustangs shut out the visiting Tigers on Friday in the final Blue Mountain Conference game of the season.

“It was a good game for us,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Stanfield has a physical offensive line, and we needed to see that. They are a solid football team.”

The Mustangs (9-0 overall, 4-0 BMC) will have to wait until Saturday to find out who their first-round opponent will be in the Class 2A state playoffs.

Lehman caught two passes for 72 yards, and carried the ball four times for 42 yards, he also had four tackles.

Wolters had 10 carries for 50 yards, and added nine tackles.

Jason Rae led the Mustangs with 13 tackles, while Gavin Hanna-Robinson had 11.

“I’m pleased with the way we came out in the second half and steppe up the effort all the way around,” Grant said.

Enrique Arellano led the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) with 100 yards rushing on 30 carries. Stanfield had 129 yards of offense for the game.

“They ran him a lot and they blocked well,” Grant said. “As the game went on, we did a better job stepping up on the line of scrimmage.”

UMATILLA 66, IRRIGON 7 — Andrew Earl ran for two touchdowns, and threw for another, as the Vikings beat the visiting Knights to close out Eastern Oregon League play.

Ryan Lorence ran for 36 yards and two scores for Umatilla (5-3, 1-3 SD3), while Pedro Alvarez returned a punt for a touchdown, and Rojelio Fuentes returned an interception for a touchdown.

“Everything clicked,” Umatilla coach Dan Durfey said. “We played really well.”

The Vikings will have to wait until Saturday afternoon to see if they earned a playoff spot.

“We have a very young team,” Durfey said. “Basically, it is a program that is up and coming.”

ADRIAN/JORDAN VALLEY 78, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 24 — The Rockets were in the game in the first half, trailing 24-18 at one point, but the second half was a different story.

The Antelopes went on a scoring spree the final two quarters, while holding the Rockets to just one score in a Special District 3 crossover game at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

“They are something else,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said of Adrian/Jordan Valley. “Our three freshmen in the secondary couldn’t keep up with their guys. We hung with them pretty good in the first half.”

Tanner Corwin threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns — two to Logan Weinke.

Tyasin Burns was held to 151 yards rushing and one touchdown. He also had 65 yards receiving and one touchdown. Caden Thornton also ran for a touchdown.

The Rockets (6-2, 5-0 BMC) have to wait until Saturday to find out who they will play in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.

Boys soccer

UMATILLA 10, NYSSA 0 — The Vikings put up eight goals in the first half to bury Nyssa early in their final regular season match on Friday.

Alexis Ruiz scored a hat trick, and Carlos Mejia two goals to lead the first-half charge. Jefri Coria scored his match’s second goal in the final half, and Roberto Lugo sunk a penalty kick.

The Eastern Oregon League’s No. 2 Vikings (9-4-1, 8-2 EOL) moves forward into 3A/2A/1A state playoffs on Wednesday with an opponent and site to be determined.