SANTIAM — Heppner dominated at the point of attack at Santiam Friday night, running loose and shutting the Wolverines out for a 30-0 win.

“The offensive line was the story of the night,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Along with all the running backs and everybody that blocked for each other.”

While the Mustangs struggled offensively in the second quarter, Santiam’s defense started to break down in the second half.

“We got going downhill and running hard,” Grant said.

Heppner (2-0) will host Gold Beach at Summit High School next Saturday.

“We’ve got to cleanup our ball security,” Grant said. “But I like the effort and how hard we’re working together to fix it. That’s the great thing about having kids who are problem solvers.”

Football

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 54, RIVERSIDE 8 — Riverside’s young roster was no match for Portland Christian on Friday night, who handed the Pirates their season’s second loss.

“We played a bunch of freshmen and sophomores,” coach David Boor said. “We were a little outmanned, but I was happy. They gave it all they got.”

Riverside came to life in the fourth quarter when running back Mark Bucio scored on a 14-yard rushing touchdown and completed the following conversion.

Riverside (0-2) continues nonleague play against Blanchet Catholic at home next Friday.

STANFIELD 20, CENTRAL LINN 7 — Enrique Arellano ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a nonleague win over the visiting Cobras.

“We are doing good things,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said. “We had the ball 8 or 9 minutes of the third quarter. Defensively, we did a great job taking away their space on the outside.”

AJ Keeney added 91 yards rushing for Stanfield (2-0), which will play at Umatilla next Friday.

Central Linn scored its lone touchdown with 2 minutes left in the game.

UMATILLA 19, SALEM ACADEMY 0 — Umatilla’s Andrew Earl picked up a touchdown through the air and on the ground, plus intercepted a fourth quarter pass from Salem Academy to seal a 19-0 road victory.

“It’s a long ways down here,” Vikings’ coach Dan Durfey said. “We were a little sluggish, but our kids fought hard.”

Earl totaled 145 yards through the air and another 27 on the ground, along with connecting with Izaya Rodarte twice for 120 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Lorence ran 15 times for 34 yards and another score.

Umatilla (2-0) hosts Stanfield in a cross-classification meeting next Friday.

TILLAMOOK 46, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers couldn’t overcome a litany of mistakes in a 46-0 loss at Tilamook.

“We just made way too many mistakes against a good football team,” McLoughlin coach Gary Robertson said.

McLoughlin (0-2) looks to correct the mistakes against Philomath at a neutral site of Madras High School next Friday.

“We get beat by a very good McLoughlin team every week, so that’s gotta stop,” Robertson said.

Volleyball

HEPPNER SWEEPS DAY ONE AT POWDER VALLEY — The Mustangs built some confidence with three wins in three matches over Imbler, Adrian and Jordan Valley at the East-West Volleyball Classic’s opening day in Powder Valley.

“We performed really well,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said.” We’re really starting to come together as a team.”

Heppner defeated Imbler 25-22, 18-25, 15-4 as Nicole Propheter stood out with nine digs and six kills. In the Mustangs’ 25-17, 25-11 win over Adrian, Propheter notched another 10 digs to go with five aces. In another straight set win of 25-23, 25-10 over Jordan Valley, Heppner’s Sydney Wilson had 13 digs and six kills.

Riding a four match winning streak, Heppner (7-7) wraps up the East-West Volleyball Classic with Powder Valley, Joseph and Wallowa on Saturday.

“We face some really big teams tomorrow,” Wilson said. “So hopefully some of that confidence sinks in.”

PILOT ROCK DROPS THREE ON DAY ONE AT POWDER VALLEY — Pilot Rock struggled to get going at the East-West Volleyball Classic and were swept in all three of its best-of-three matches against Wallowa, Perrydale and Jordan Valley.

“We just couldn’t get our heads wrapped around them,” Rockets’ coach Danielle Baleztena said. “But we had a good team meeting tonight and we’re feeling good about tomorrow.”

Pilot Rock (2-7) finishes the tournament on Saturday against Country Christian, Adrian and Powder Valley.

IRRIGON GOES 1-2 AT BAKER TOURNAMENT — Irrigon ended 1-2 in bracket play at the Baker Tournament, defeating Ontario 2-0 in the first round before falling consecutively to La Grande 2-0 and then 1-2 to Weiser.

In pool play, the Knights split sets with Burns and Baker at 1-1.

“Today there were highlights of the potential of our team,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “I think we just got tired by the La Grande match.”

Irrigon (9-4) hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday and then begins Eastern Oregon League play at home against Riverside on Thursday.

Boys soccer

IRRIGON 8, UKIAH/LONG CREEK 2 — Irrigon remained unbeaten with a balanced 8-2 win over Eastern Oregon League foe Ukiah/Long Creek that featured three goals in the first half and five more in the second.

Bradley Abercrombie had a hat trick and then some with four goals, while Clemente Resendiz, Ellias Rojas, Cristian Salas and Abraham Espinosa each found the net once a piece.

Despite the score, Knights’ coach Luis Campos said the performance was just “OK” and that he’d like to see better communication between his players moving forward.

Irrigon (3-0, 2-0) plays at Prescott for a nonleague game on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1, RIVERSIDE 0 — Riverside fell 1-0 in nonleague home matchup with Portland Christian after giving up a second half goal and failing to connect on several opportunities at the goal.

“We played well enough to beat them, we just didn’t score,” Pirates’ coach Carlos Velasco said.

Along with the loss, Riverside may be without top striker Layla Castillo for the immediate future after she went down with an injury. Valasco said it could potentially be a torn meniscus.

“Just have to try to keep fighting,” Velasco said.

Riverside (2-1-1) travels to Stevenson on Tuesday before opening Eastern Oregon League play on Thursday.