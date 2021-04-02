HEPPNER — Heppner’s Madelyn Nichols won the girls individual title, and the Mustangs won the girls team title at the 3A/2A/1A Special District 5 Spring Championships on Friday, April 2, at Thompson Ranch.
Nichols turned in a time of 21 minutes, 6.8 seconds — 21 seconds ahead of second-place Kallyn Wilkins of Condon.
Heppner’s Hailey Heideman (21:46.9) finished third, while Stanfield’s Zora Gehrke was sixth in a time of 22:30.4.
Also in Heppner’s top five were Kylie Boor, Hannah Finch and Irelynn Kollman.
The Mustangs finished with 25 points, followed by Enterprise (30) and Grant Union (71). The remaining teams were incomplete.
Rose White was the top runner for Weston-McEwen (18th, 24:59.2), while Nixyaawii’s Keyen Singer was 19th in a time of 25:10.4.
Rylee Bray (21st, 25:34.6), was the first Pilot Rock runner across the finish line, while Jacqueline Brown (24th, 26:11.5) was the top Umatilla runner.
In the boys 2A/1A race, Heppner’s Trevor Nichols finished third overall in a time of 16:40.5. The Mustangs finished second in the team race with 60 points, well behind Union (28). Stanfield/Echo was third (62).
Stanfield’s Sisay Hurty was fourth in a time of 17:12.9, with Weston-McEwen’s Alex McIntyre sixth (17:25.8).
Rounding out the top five for Heppner were Ed Ellsworth, Thomas Rudolf, Roen Waite and Joseph Sherman.
Stanfield’s top five had Keegin Chitty, Jagjot Singh, Emery Bryan and Josue Hernandez.
Nixyaawii was led by Saint Schimmel, while Skylar Jeffers was the first Pilot Rock runner across the finish line.
In the boys 3A race, Riverside’s Angel Flores-Rosas was 11th, and teammate William Harris was 16th. For Umatilla, Tyler Schaefer-Cranston was 15th, and Quinn Funderburk was 18th.
Football
STANFIELD 60, RIVERSIDE 6 — The Tigers held a slim 8-6 lead in the first quarter, then exploded for 52 points from there in a Blue Mountain Conference win over the host Pirates.
“They were big up front, but we started moving bodies and moving the ball,” said Stanfield coach Davie Salas, whose team has won three games in a row. “We wore them down with our run game.”
Senior Enrique Arellano had 13 carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns, while Ryan Elizares had 160 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Kaden Combe also ran for two touchdowns, while Gator Goodrich and Isaiah Lemmon each had one.
The Tigers (3-2) will host Grant Union at 3 p.m. on April, 9.
WESTON-MCEWEN 38, MCLOUGHLIN 12 — The TigerScots scored on offense, defense and special teams in a nonleague win over the visiting Pioneers.
“The kids came out and in our first series we had some mistakes,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “We fought back and scored. It was 6-0 after the first quarter, then we scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. A lot of credit to the entire coaching staff, we were ready to play, and the defense played outstanding again.”
The TigerScots led 26-0 at the half, and Mac-Hi opened the second half with an onside kick. The ball was recovered by W-M’s Taylor McGill, who returned the ball 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Pioneers got the ball back, but fumbled. W-M scored on its first play of the drive — a 30-yard touchdown run by Levie Phillips.
Also scoring for W-M were Blane Peal on a 1-yard run, Nevin Malchow on a 16-yard run, Isaac Wood on a 25-yard run, and Theo White caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Peal.
The TigerScots ran a total of 21 offensive plays.
“We are excited to be 4-1,” Hansell said. “It’s truly an honor for these kids to be TigerScots.”
IMBLER 46, IONE/ARLINGTON 6 — The Cardinals were without three starters, including quarterback Hunter Padberg, in a Special District 2 road loss to the Panthers.
“It was kind of a tough one,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Eight-man is hard when you are down three starters.”
The Cardinals Sean Prakki scored on a 2-yard run after a long drive to tie the score at 6-6 in the first quarter, but Imbler was relentless.
The Panthers scored six touchdowns on 12 plays in the first half for a 38-6 lead.
Imbler’s Isaac Herron had seven carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Taylor Rollins, playing his first-ever game at quarterback for the Cardinals, ran for 106 yards and threw for 113.
I/A will play at Pilot Rock on Thursday, April 8.
PILOT ROCK 38, UNION 0 — The Rockets ran their win streak to three games with a Special District 2 road win over the Bobcats.
“It was pretty awesome. We did pretty good and got a lot of young guys in there to play today,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “Each game they are getting better and better. Makes it look better for next year.”
Tanner Corwin threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Freshman Austin Ford caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Efren Castro ran for one touchdown.
Defensively, Wyatt Stillman had 11 tackles, Ford and Bravery Pereira had interceptions, and Jace Otteson recovered three fumbles.
“Wyatt was a beast on the field tonight,” Baleztena said. “It was one of his best games.”
Softball
HERMISTON 3-11, HANFORD 7-7 — The Bulldogs split their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the visiting Falcons.
No other details were available.
