UMATILLA — Hermiston’s Alexia Serna finished eighth overall to help the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish in the team standings Saturday, March 27, at the Mid-Columbia Conference Cross Country Championships at Big River Golf Course.
Serna turned in a time of 20 minutes, 21.90 seconds, while teammate Amanda Nygard was 15th in a time of 20:54.80.
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt won the individual title in a time of 18:06.10, while Richland won the girls team title with 39 points. Kennewick was second at 84, followed by Hanford (97), Hermiston (102), Kamiakin (108), Walla Walla (120), Southridge (146), Chiawana (190) and Pasco (264).
Rounding out the top five for Hermiston were Ellie Ernst (21st), Cydney Sanchez (23rd) and Megan Joyce (35th).
In the boys race, Hermiston junior Logan Springstead finished sixth in a time of 16:59.30.
Kamiakin junior Isaac Teeples won the individual title in a time of 15:35.20. The Braves put their top five runners in the top 15.
Kamiakin won the boys team title with 39 points, followed by Chiawana (60), Southridge (94), Hanford (96), Walla Walla (134), Hermiston (141), Richland (162) and Pasco (170).
The Bulldogs’ top five also included Grant Anderson (16th), John Mills (38th), Zachary Turner (40th) and Carson Bradshaw (44th).
Football
HEPPNER 41, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — Jayden Wilson threw for 156 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs handed the visiting TigerScots a Blue Mountain Conference loss on Saturday, March 27.
“The kids have been working very hard all year,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We have practiced for like seven months — we have looked forward to this season. The kids have been fired up.”
Wilson also ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Brock Hisler ran for 90 yards and touchdowns of 28 and 15 yards.
Jackson Lehman, Kason Cimmyotti and Jace Coe all caught touchdown passes.
The TigerScots (3-1) trailed just 6-0 with 8 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Mustangs scored on the last play of the quarter and the rout was on.
“All the credit to Heppner,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “They are the defending state champions, they are disciplined, well coached, and they capitalized on our mistakes. They are a very talented team. Heppner is a program you respect.”
The Mustangs (4-0) rolled up 449 yards of offense, while holding W-M to minus-28.
“Our three senior linemen (Hayden Hyatt, Roy Collins, Mikel Jaca) have been the glue that has held us together,” Grant said. “They do whatever is needed — they are warriors. Their work has made a big difference.”
Defensively, Heppner got nine tackles from Hyatt, and the Mustangs had four quarterback sacks.
“Give Weston-McEwen credit,” Grant said. “They played with great intensity and effort. They never showed that they weren’t giving 110%. They kept playing hard and showed us that we have some things to work on.”
Volleyball
PENDLETON 3, HERMISTON 2 — Daisy Jenness had 14 kills and nine blocks to help the Bucks to a 25-22, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-10 nonleague win over the visiting Bulldogs.
“We worked pretty hard on defense this week, and it really showed,” Hermiston coach Becky Wadekamper said. “My young team has proven that they are very coachable. Night and day defense since the last time we played Pendleton.”
“Sauren Garton and Nora Yoshioka each added six kills for the Bucks, while Muriel Hoisington had three aces.
“We were down three girls today, and had multiple girls playing new positions,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They really stepped up and battled in every set they played.”
Hermiston also lost a 3-0 match to Ridgeview. Scores were not available.
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 — The host Bucks fell to 4-3 in Intermountain Conference play with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-23 loss to the Ravens.
Daisey Jenness led the Bucks with six kills, three blocks and two aces, while Ashtyn Brown had four kills and four blocks, and Sauren Garton five kills.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The visiting Pioneers handed the Pirates a 25-20, 25-13, 25-18 nonleague loss.
Girls soccer
HERMISTON 3, LA GRANDE 0 — Jayden Ray scored two goals to lead the host Bulldogs to a nonleague win over the Tigers.
Ray scored her first goal 6 minutes into the game, and Andrea Munoz scored to make it 2-0 Hermiston at the half.
Ray scored her second goal off an assist by Jizelle Gonzalez in the 25th minute of the second half.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 4, MCLOUGHLIN 3 — The host Pirates (3-2-1) handed the Pioneers (5-1-1) a nonleague loss. No other details were available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.