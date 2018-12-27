Freshman guard Scooty Gilbert had a game-high 21 points Thursday night as Trinity Lutheran (7-3) beat the host Knights 61-39 in the Irrigon Invite.
“They were pretty good,” Irrigon coach Davie Salas said of the Saints, a Class 1A team from Bend. “They ran their offense well and crashed the glass. We came out flat and had no energy.”
Keith Fleming led the Knights (6-6) with 16 points, with Lino Covarrubia and Caleb Adams adding six points each.
Irrigon will play Tri-Cities Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MAC-HI 63, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 41 — The Pioneers kicked off the Irrigon Invite with a win over the Patriots on Thursday.
Alexis Pio, who was perfect from the field, led the way for Mac-Hi with 24 points. Dareagan Stephens added 16 points.
Noah Hayden and Braden Long each had 10 points for Liberty Christian.
Mac-Hi (8-3) closes the invite against Trinity Lutheran on Friday.
Girls hoops
IRRIGON 47, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 38 — The Knights got a game-high 19 points from Ana Zacarias in a win over the Patriots at the Irrigon Invite.
JaLay Burns added 17 points, six assists and four steals for Irrigon (9-2), while Alyssa Luna had 11 rebounds.
The Knights will play Tri-Cities Prep at 6 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars beat Nyssa 61-38 on Thursday, with Talia von Oelhoffen leading the way with 34 points.
HEPPNER 57, MAC-HI 34 — Jacee Currin had a game-high 15 points and five steals to help the Mustangs to a win over the Pioneers at the Irrigon Invite.
Madison Ashbeck added 11 points for Heppner (8-5), while Madison Combe had 10 points and Jenna McCullough pulled down eight rebounds.
Kiley Reichert led the Pioneers (0-12) with 11 points.
Heppner will play Nyssa at noon Friday, while Mac-Hi will take on Liberty Christian at 3 p.m.
