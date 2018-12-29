Alex Miranda-Walls was an unknown going into the Winter Cup at Hanford High School.

There are a few guys who will remember the Irrigon senior after he won the 170-pound title Saturday afternoon.

Miranda-Walls beat Ozius Harden of Reardan 3-2 in the championship match to improve to 18-0 on the season.

“I love the bigger tournaments,” Miranda-Walls said. “The smaller ones, the talent pool isn’t as good. There is quality here - all are a bunch of tough competitors. There is something about going up against kids from school with 2,000 students. It’s great.”

Miranda-Walls opened the tournament with a 26-second pin of Elijah Rodriguez of Richland, then recorded a 10-6 decision over Easton Roylance of Othello to reach the title match.

“The reason we come here is to run up against some different competition,” Knights coach Jason Dunten said. “Some found out they have some work to do. This is where we are going to get experience.”

Pasco won the team title with 190 points, while Irrigon was 15th with 58 points.

Also placing for the Knights were Asher Hall (8th, 113 pounds), Kyler Shelton (7th, 132), Brady Harrington (8th, 182), Josue Aguilera (6th, 195) and Reece Sheller (8th, 220).

Girls Winter Cup

Hermiston finished 22nd on Friday in the girls portion of the tournament with 38 points.

Sunnyside won the team title with 255 points.

At 190 pounds, Jazmin Deike placed fourth for Hermiston. Deike was pinned by Kiona-Benton’s Nya Calzadillas in 1:44 in the third/fourth placing match.

Amree Braithwaite finished seventh at 145 for the Bulldogs, pinning Jaime Wilson of Tonasket in 3:54 in her final match.

Girls basketball

WESTON-MCEWEN 41, CONDON/WHEELER 26 - Katie Vescio scored a game-high 28 points to help the TigerScots to a victory over the Knights at the Les Schwab Shootout at the Pendleton Convention Center.

“We scored the first basket and led the whole way,” W-M coach coach Mike Giusti said. “We led by 10 or 12, but they closed it to seven in the third quarter. Defensively, we played great. Offensively we were a little careless with the ball. We missed quite a few layups, otherwise we could have pulled away.”

Trinity Hearn added six points for W-M, which returns to Blue Mountain Conference play Friday at Stanfield.

Abby Colby led the Knights with 13 points.

Boys basketball

NIXYAAWII 90, ECHO 36 - The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back in beating the host Cougars at the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament in Echo.

Nixyaawii (10-1), which hit 13 3-pointers on the day, shot 50 percent from the floor.

Mick Schimmel led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, while Quanah Picard added 19 points, including five 3-pointers.

Devan Craig led Echo (1-10) with 15 points, while Charlie White added 10.

CONDON/WHEELER 76, WESTON-MCEWEN 64 - Trailing 55-54 after three quarters, the Knights went on a 22-9 run in the fourth quarter to hand the TigerScots a loss at the Les Schwab Shootout at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Hunter Winslow scored 10 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter for the Knights. He also was 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the game.

Cooper Johnson added 28 points for the Knights — 16 of which came in the first half.

Stockton Hoffman led W-M with 27 points, including six 3-pointers. He also had nine rebounds and five assists.

Theo White added 15 points and seven rebounds for the TigerScots, and Blair Rudolph chipped in 11 points and three assists.