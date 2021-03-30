PENDLETON — Reilly Lovercheck had a hat trick, but it wasn’t enough as Pendleton fell to visiting Hood River Valley 5-3 in Intermountain Conference play on Tuesday, March 30.
“It was a really weird game,” Bucks coach Kiana Rickman said. “There were five goals scored in nine minutes. They got two penalty kicks, one to end the first half, and the other was their last goal.”
Lovercheck scored two of her goals in the second half of the game, which was tied 1-1 at the half.
“This was the first time we scored more than one goal this year,” Rickman said. “The girls played really well today. Seven our our 11 starters are freshmen.”
Goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena Little Sky had 14 saves for the Bucks.
Boys soccer
HOOD RIVER VALLEY 4, PENDLETON 0 — Kyle Field had 13 saves on the day, but the Bucks dropped an Intermountain Conference road game to the Riverhawks.
“It was only 1-0 at the half,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “We were with them step for step. Huge shoutout to our defensive line and goalkeeper (Field), they kept us in the game. Kyle had a stellar game. He came up huge for us.”
Pendleton will host Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
Volleyball
CROOK COUNTY 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Cowboys moved to 7-0 in Intermountain Conference play with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-21 home victory over the Bucks (4-4 IMC, 7-5 overall).
Ashtyn Brown led the Bucks with five kills and seven blocks, while Daisy Jenness had five kills, DeLaney Duchek 13 digs, and Josie Wilson nine digs and four blocks.
HEPPNER 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The Mustangs shook off a shaky start to post a 14-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 nonleague road win over the TigerScots.
“Once we finally got it together, we were able to go easily,” said Heppner coach Mindy Wilson, whose team is on a six-match win streak.
Sydney Wilson led the Mustangs (6-1) with 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces, while Alexis Cutsforth had 22 digs, Zabrena Masterson six kills, Marlee Mitchell 13 assists and six digs, Genevieve Smith eight assists and seven digs, and Kayla McAnnich three blocks.
For the TigerScots (6-3), Charli King had 37 assists and two aces, Jesse Manning had 18 kills and 16 digs, Genna Robinson added 11 kills, Madison Shell and six kills, and Carrie Hazon had 26 digs and was 13-for-13 at the service line.
RIVERSIDE 3, GRISWOLD 1 — Kat Bien had 10 kills, 10 digs, and two aces to lead the host Pirates to a 25-18, 25-21, 17-25, 28-26 victory over the Grizzlies.
“They were picking up a lot of balls,” Riverside coach Marie Cain said of Griswold. “They weren’t going to give it to us, we had to take it from them.”
Riverside lost starting setter Makaila Lantis to a knee injury during warmups, but her teammates rallied to get the job done.
“The girls came together and are good at taking what I give them, and run with it,” Cain said.
America Pacheco add 14 digs for the Pirates, while Natalie Lomeli had eight kills and three aces. Riverside finished with nine aces.
“We served the ball really well and put some pressure on them,” Cain said.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The Pioneers improved to 6-3 on the season with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 nonleauge victory over the visiting Rockets.
