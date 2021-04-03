PENDLETON — After dropping the first two sets, McLoughlin rallied for a 21-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-11 nonleague victory over Nixyaawii on Saturday, April 3.
“We were able to fight back from a two-loss start to take the match,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “They found that mistakes only have power if you give them power. Cambree Chester served her heart out with contributions from the whole team, which is what made it a successful day.”
Madi Perkins and Darby Rhoads each had nine kills for the Pioneers, with Rhoads adding 13 digs and five aces. Chester handed out 19 assists and had four aces, while Emma Leber had six kills and three blocks, and Hannah Pulliam had nine digs and four aces.
The Pioneers finished their season 7-3 — the best season they have had in recent memory.
“We are working on building up this program,” Deal said.
PENDLETON 4, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 1 — The Bucks improved to 6-4 in Intermountain Conference play with a 23-25, 25-8, 25-9, 25-15 victory over the visiting Eagles.
“It was our senior recognition match,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “We started out a little slow, but we were able to pick up to our normal pace in the second set. The girls worked really well at placing the ball, and our defense was moving their feet to make sure we could utilize our offense.”
Daisy Jenness had a team-high 17 kills and four blocks for the Bucks. DeLaney Duchek added 21 digs, while Josie Wilson had 15 digs and six kills, Sauren Garton eight kills, Emma House six blocks, Chloe Taber 12 digs, and Ashlyn Brown six kills and five blocks.
HEPPNER 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — Sydney Wilson had 15 kills, 17 digs and seven aces to lead the Mustangs to a 25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8 win over the visiting TigerScots.
“They made us work for this one,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We kind of struggled to win it. It showed their determination as to how they wanted to win on senior night.”
Alexis Cutsforth added 47 digs for the Mustangs (8-1), while Genevieve Smith added 18 assists and 11 digs, Marlee Mitchell 14 assists and 10 digs, and Kennisyn Wilkins nine kills.
Girls soccer
PENDLETON 6, CROOK COUNTY 0 — The Bucks won their first game of the season with an Intermountain Conference victory over the Cowboys.
Hadley Brown, Reilly Lovercheck and Kelsey Lovercheck all scored goals for the Bucks.
Pendleton, which finished the regular season 1-8, will play Ridgeview on Monday in the first round of the IMC tournament.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 4, WALLA WALLA 0 — The host Bulldogs scored three second-half goals to pull away for a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Sam Cadenas scored 20 minutes into the first half for Hermiston, while Abel Varela Lepe added two goals, and Alexis Leal
one in the second half.
Raul Cornejo and Josh Farias shared the shutout, with each playing one half.
“The boys did a good job of sticking with the game plan,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “I felt we had pretty good control of the game.”
Cadenas was issued a red card in the 56th minute of the game, which comes with at least a one-game suspension. Harshberger said they may appeal the call.
PENDLETON 1, CROOK COUNTY 1 — Rene Ortega scored off an assist by Simon Johnson in the second half as the Bucks knotted the score and forged a tie with the host Cowboys in Intermountain Conference play.
The Cowboys scored 15 minutes into the game, and held the lead until Ortega’s goal.
Pendleton goalkeeper Kyle Field was credited with five saves.
“We played a shaky first half, but a very solid second half,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said. “We ran the the in the second half.”
The Bucks finished their season with a 1-4-1 record.
