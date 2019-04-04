The Mac-Hi Pioneers stood their ground and defended their home courts against their Ione visitors on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mac-Hi girls dropped just two singles matches for an 8-2 team victory, and the boys swept the Cardinals and finished the day with a 5-0 win.

Mac-Hi's Daisy Alvarez, Leslie Diaz and Nicole Flores all handily took care of their Ione singles opponents. Tresslyn McCurry and Naylie Peterson scored Ione's only two wins for the day.

The Pioneer girls were undefeated in all five of the day's doubles matches.

The Pioneer boys got singles wins from Ian Miller, Jordan Booth, John Wells and Andrew Star. Calvin Pratton and Eddie Rodriguez defeated Ione's Gary Walls and Josh Booth 8-2 in the day's only doubles matchup.

"This was a great way to start our three-match week, and I hope we can keep playing the same way for the rest of the week," said Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez. "Things are going good for the hard work the boys and girls are putting in day in and day out."

Girls tennis

PENDLETON 8, HOOD RIVER 0 — The Pendleton girls were unchallenged at Hood River on Thursday, sweeping four singles and four doubles matches to shut out the Eagles.

Bethany Flanagan started the day off with a singles match against Hood River's Monsie Garrido. Flanagan took the first set 6-0, dropped the second 5-2, and came back to win the third-set thiebreaker 10-6.

Katie Bradt defeated Hood River's Erika Mattisen in two 6-1 sets, and Sylvie Heriza swiftly shut out Mourissa Shelman, 6-0, 6-0. Katie Kelm ended the singles matches with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Eagles' Taurn Phillips.

The Bucks wrapped the day up with four straight doubles wins.

"I saw some good improvement from our last match," said coach Rocky Dillenburg. "Some of the things we've been emphasizing in practice are being executed in these games."

WESTON-MCEWEN 4, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 — The TigerScots overwhelmed their Stanfield hosts for two singles and two doubles wins on Thursday.

Weston-McEwen's Emma Olson shut out Stanfield's Zora Gerhke 8-0, and Shelby Yunk posted an 8-4 singles victory over Stanfield's Zoe Russell.

Chelsea Soto got Stanfield's lone singles win, defeating Ace Jenson 8-1.

Olson teamed with Cloe Davis and shut down Russell and Eida Piercy to win the day's No. 1 doubles match 8-0. The TigerScots' Sky Muilenburg and Makaela Smith beat Soto and Hayden McKague in a 7-4 tiebreaker.

Boys tennis

WESTON-MCEWEN 5, STANFIELD/ECHO 1 — Weston-McEwen dropped just one doubles match during Thursday's meeting at Stanfield.

Lebraun Albert and Alex Wood each got 8-1 victories over their Stanfield opponents, and Noah Kelly turned Kobe Mclemore down, 8-0.

Stanfield's Ricky Carrillo and Uriel Carrillo got the Tigers' only win for the day in an 8-5 doubles match against Wood and Cade Bryan.

Elijah Kelly and Noah Kelly got two 4-1 doubles wins to end the day on a high note for Weston-McEwen.

Baseball

SHERMAN/ARLINGTON/CONDON 13, STANFIELD/ECHO 0 (5) — The Tigers were no match for their Sherman County visitors, who drove in 10 runs in the fifth inning to claim the victory early.

The home shutout opened the Tigers' season in the Blue Mountain Conference. They made nine errors and got just one hit for the day, and pitcher Luke White struck out three, but surrendered six hits, 10 runs, and four walks over four innings of work.

Stanfield/Echo (0-7, 0-1) hosts Dufur/South Wasco County on Tuesday for more league action.

Softball

PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 12, IRRIGON 1 — The Rockets put up 12 runs in the first inning to assert dominance early in their final preseason game on Thursday.

Kate Evans was lights out at the plate, hitting 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Victoria Walker and Grace Austin each hit 2 for 3 with two runs, and Breann Baleztena went 1 for 2 with three runs.

"(Irrigon) came over short-staffed today," said Pilot Rock coach Darin Fitzpatrick. "We were more patient at the plate today. We've been working on that all week, and that paid off for us today."

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (2-7) open the Blue Mountain Conference next Thursday at Echo/Stanfield. Irrigon (3-6) opens the Eastern Oregon League at Umatilla on Tuesday.

Golf

The Heppner boys finished tied for first with Bandon at the 2A Oregon Invitational Tournament on Monday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in North Plains.

Both teams posted a 361, with Oakridge a distant 397.

Truman Gregory of Westside Christian was the medalist with a 74.

Logan Burright led the Mustangs with an 82, good enough for fourth overall, while Cason Mitchell also was in the top 10 with a 90.

Also for the Mustangs, Kellen Grant shot a 92, followed by Reno Ferguson (97), and Casey Fletcher, whose 106 helped Heppner tie for first.