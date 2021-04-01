ATHENA — Jesse Manning had an outstanding night with seven kills, five digs, and she went 16 of 16 from the service line with five aces to lead Weston-McEwen to a 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 nonleague win on Thursday, April 1, over Stanfield.
“We had an up and down day,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We have a young and learning team. In the third game, we were down 24-21 and they got the hideout, got on a run and won. That was the highlight of the day.”
Charli King handed out 22 assists, while Genna Robinson had nine kills, Kelsey Stewart seven kills, Carrie Hazon 13 digs and two aces, and Madi Shell four kills.
For Stanfield, Alexis Shelby had 10 digs, five kills and three blocks, while Zuri Reeser added six kills, nine assists and two aces, and Katelyn Griffin six kills and six assists.
HEPPNER 3, GRANT UNION 1 — The Mustangs improved to 5-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 road win over the Prospectors.
“It’s a great time playing them,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They swing hard, and they are fun to play.”
Sydney Wilson led Heppner with 24 digs, 13 kills, three aces and three blocks. Marlee Mitchell added 12 digs and 14 assists, Alexis Cutsforth had 40 digs, Genevieve Smith had 13 digs and eight assists, and Kayla McAnnich chipped in three kills and three blocks.
The Mustangs will host Weston-McEwen on Saturday, April 3.
NIXYAAWII 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — Alexis Maddern had 16 assists to lead the Golden Eagles to a 25-13, 25-11, 14-25, 25-10 nonleague victory over the visiting Pirates.
Sistine Moses, McKenzie Kiona and Celia Farrow had five kills each.
Nixyaawii (7-3) had a good night at the service line, with Maddern recording six aces, while Moses and Adilia Hart each had three aces.
PILOT ROCK 3, UMATILLA 0 — Seniors Trinity Price and Erin Zacharias combined for 17 kills as the host Rockets topped the Vikings 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 in Blue Mountain Conference play.
“We played really solid as a team tonight,” Pilot Rock coach Danielle Baleztena said. “We had a player out (Jade Atkins) with a concussion. We moved players around, pulled up JV players to fill spots and all the girls adapted really well tonight. Hopefully we can keep this positivity and momentum going into next week.”
Madyson Moffit added five kills for the Rockets, while Jenna Collins and 12 assists and four aces, and MacKenzie Bennett added eight aces.
“Trinity Price played excellent in all aspects on the court tonight,” Baleztena said.
Football
GRANT UNION 34, UMATILLA 28 — The Vikings fumbled the ball on the Prospector’s 30-yard line with 10 seconds remaining in the game as Grant Union escaped with a Blue Mountain Conference win.
“The kids played really hard,” Umatilla coach Dan Durfey said. “It was a back and forth game. I am so proud of them.”
Ryan Lorance completed 9 of 12 passes for 132 and a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ramiro Alvarez. Alvarez finished with five catches for 38 yards.
Lorance also ran for 142 yards and had touchdown runs of 2, 5 and 2 yards.
Oscar Campos had 29 carries for 87 yards for the Vikings. He also caught four passes for 53 yards.
Defensively, Alvarez intercepted Grant Union in the end zone with 6 minutes left in the game to stop a drive.
Umatilla (2-3) will finish its season Friday, April 9 at Weston-McEwen.
Girls soccer
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 1 — Kelsey Lovercheck scored in the 26th minute, but the Bucks fell short against the host Ravens in Intermountain Conference play.
Pendleton (0-7) will finish the season Saturday with a home game against Crook County.
Boys soccer
RIDGEVIEW 4, PENDLETON 0 — The visiting Ravens finished Intermountain Conference play with a 4-1 record.
“They are really good,” Pendleton coach Alex Erazo said of Ridgeview. “They are a classy team.”
Kyle Field had 10 saves for the Bucks (1-4), who will finish the season Saturday at Crook County (0-6).
CHIAWANA 2, HERMISTON 0 — Harrison Henry broke a scoreless tie in the second half, and the Riverhawks went on to post a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 6, WALLA WALLA 1 — The host Bulldogs swept the doubles matches, and won the first three singles matches to cruise to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Blue Devils.
Addie Caplinger topped Wa-Hi’s Lauren Adams 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles, while Grace Lind and Liz Doherty also had singles wins.
“Hermiston came out with a lot of energy today, and showed their skills in this 6-1 victory over Walla Walla,” Bulldogs coach Jason Sivey said. “Doubles dominated over all, with all teams playing great, fundamental tennis. No. 1 singles Addie Caplinger had one of her best matches to date, really showing her skills and the work she has done in the offseason.”
