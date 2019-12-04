PENDLETON — Natalie Neveau had 11 points and seven rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as Pendleton dropped its season opener 37-30 on Wednesday to the visiting Baker Bulldogs.
“Both teams are really rusty this early in the season,” Bucks coach Kevin Porter said. “I don’t (know) what our shooting percentage was, but it wasn’t very good. It was pretty apparent it was the first game for both of us.”
Josie Wilson and Muriel Hoisington each had five points, while Sami Spriet added four points and seven rebounds.
Sydney Younger led Baker with a game-high 15 points, while Josie Ramos added 12.
Pendleton will play Crescent Valley at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the Ridgeview Tip-Off Tournament in Redmond.
Girls hoops
HEPPNER 55, UMATILLA 50 — The defending Class 2A state champion Mustangs (1-0) started the year the way they ended last season by winning their home opener.
Junior Sydney Wilson led Heppner (1-0) in scoring with 30 points. Heppner will host Dufur on Friday.
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings in scoring with 13 points. Juniors Martha Earl and Brooklyn Smith contributed 12 points apiece.
The Vikings start a two-day tournament Friday at Vernonia.
STANFIELD 56, IRRIGON 20 — Seniors Kendra Hart (16 points, 5 assists) and Kylee McClure (14 points) combined for a total of 30 points to help lead the Tigers (1-0) to a nonleague home win over the Knights (0-1) Wednesday.
Senior Nyah Tejeda and sophomore Alexis Shelby led the Tigers in rebounding with six each. The Tigers had control of the lopsided contest from start-to-finish, and they displayed a patient and successful offensive attack while recording a team total of 19 assists.
Stanfield plays at Sherman on Friday, while Irrigon is at LaPine, also on Friday.
COLUMBIA-BURBANK (Wash.) 60, RIVERSIDE 21 — The Pirates suffered a tough loss in a nonleague season-opening contest to the host Coyotes.
Cesi Garcia scored 10 points and had three blocks to lead Riverside, with Megan Hegar adding six points. Bianca Avalos led the Pirates in rebounding with four boards.
The Pirates will play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weston-McEwen.
Boys hoops
STANFIELD 50, IRRIGON 39 — Seniors Mario Sanchez and Rene Sanchez each had 11 points to lead Stanfield to victory in Wednesday’s season opener at home.
“I was really happy,” Stanfield head coach Devin Bailey said. “We had some kids playing their first varsity game tonight, and we had great leadership. It was a great team win.”
Junior Ben Flores led the Tigers with 11 points, followed by freshman Luis Flores with nine.
Stanfield (1-0) travels to Sherman for the Sherman Invitational that runs Friday through Saturday. Irrigon (0-1) will compete in a La Pine-hosted tournament starting Friday at 8:15 p.m.
UMATILLA 52, HEPPNER 43 — Andrew Earl poured in 20 points to help the Vikings to a nonleague win over the host Mustangs.
Umatilla led 25-22 at the half, and was was able to keep a little distance from Heppner in the second half with Earl scoring 15 of his points over the final two quarters.
Lynkin McLeod added nine points for the Vikings.
Heppner, which has had just two practices with all of its players because of an extended football season, got 14 points from Mason Lehman. Gavin Hanna-Robinson added 12 points.
RIVERSIDE 45, COLUMBIA-BURBANK (Wash.) 33 — The Pirates (1-0) recorded a season-opening nonleague win on the road with the victory in Burbank, Washington.
Junior Francisco Barajas led the Pirates in scoring with 16 points, while Juan Reyna added 15.
Cristian Rea (five assists, nine steals) and Brian Franco (five rebounds) also made significant contributions to help lead Riverside to the victory.
The Pirates will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Weston-McEwen.
