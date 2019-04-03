The Pendleton girls tennis team wasted no time in turning away their Weston-McEwen visitors on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bucks swept all three of their singles matches for the day. Bethany Flanagan beat Tenely Alderson 6-1, 6-0, and Makayla Heise posted the same scores over Weston-McEwen’s Ace Jensen. Clare Durant handily defeated Shelby Yunk 6-1, 6-1 to wrap up the singles contests.
The TigerScots got their sole win of the day in a doubles match between Emma Olson and Cloe Davis, and Pendleton’s Katie Bradt and Sylvie Heriza, who played their first doubles match together.
Olson and Davis won the first set 7-5, lost the second 6-2, and won in a third-set tiebreaker, 10-8.
Kelsey and Reilly Lovercheck ended the day on a high note for the Bucks, posting a 6-1, 6-1 win over Weston-McEwen’s Skye Muilenberg and Makaela Smith.
Boys tennis
PENDLETON 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 3 — Wednesday was a day of close matches at Pendleton High School as they welcomed the Weston-McEwen TigerScots.
The Bucks’ Easton Phelan won his singles match over Weston-McEwen’s Lebron Albert, but it came down to a third-set tiebreaker. Albert won the first set 6-2, and Phelan took the second, 7-6. Phelan would clinch the win in a 10-8 in the tiebreaker.
The TigerScots’ Noah Kelly would also win in a tiebreaker, where he beat Pendleton’s Grady Phelan 10-2.
The TigerScots got their second singles win of the day after Elijah Kelly beat Pendleton’s Tyler Walker, 6-3 and 6-2. Pendleton’s Dean Schiller posted a second win for the Bucks after beating Weston-McEwen’s Alex Wood, 6-4 and 6-0.
In the doubles matches, Pendleton’s Noah Butler and Elton Harrison swept Wood and Cade Bryan 6-3 and 6-0.
Kelly and Albert teamed for an 8-2 doubles win over Pendleton’s Maxon Cary and Joshua Johnston.
“We had a lot of close matches today,” said Bucks coach Chris Holdman. “It was a good experience for the kids. They have a few wins under their belt, and that’ll help with their confidence going forward.”
