DUFUR — Tyasin Burns ran for 441 yards and four touchdowns Friday night as Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii knocked off four-time defending state champion Dufur 50-30 in Special District 3 action.

“Tyasin went bonkers,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “Our blocking was something else. Dufur’s defensive line gives one hell of a push.”

The victory gives the Rockets (6-0, 5-0) the SD-3 West title — the school’s first league football title since 1983. It also is the first time the Rockets have ever beaten the Rangers.

“Our defense played out of it’s mind,” Baleztena said.

The Rangers did a good job of shutting down wide receiver Logan Weinke, so the Rockets went to Wyatt Stillman, who had 116 yard receiving and two touchdowns.

Burns also had one receiving touchdown, and returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, Weinke had nine tackles, while Stillman had nine tackles and one quarterback sack. Burns had six tackles, and Tanner Corwin six tackles and two sacks.

Caden Thornton, who missed last week’s game with an injury, returned to offer nine tackles and two sacks. He also serves as a fullback, opening holes for Burns to slither through.

“His blocking was huge for Tyasin,” Baleztena said.

The Rockets will play Powder Valley in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.

Football

STANFIELD 46, VERONIA 0 — Stanfield traveled to Veronia in a nonleague matchup and brought its running game with it, rolling through in a 46-0 win on a rainy and slick night.

“We did a good job taking care of the ball and our defense was all over the field tonight,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said.

Enrique Arellano rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, and AJ Keeney added another 187 rushing yards and a score too. Kaden Combe was the other Tiger to find the end zone.

Stanfield (4-2, 1-1) begins the final stretch of Blue Mountain Conference play at home versus Riverside next Friday.

IONE/ARLINGTON 41, IMBLER 24 — Ione/Arlington picked up its first win in Big Sky play, relying on its rushing attack to defeat Imbler 41-24 on the road.

Hunter Padberg accounted for four touchdowns, throwing and rushing for two each to go with 112 passing yards and 85 rushing yards. JR Roque led the team with 157 yards on the ground and also ran for a touchdown.

Ione/Arlington (2-5, 1-3) will have its season finale next Friday at Union.

HEPPNER 52, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — Heppner quarterback Jayden Wilson only completed four passes and three of them went for touchdowns as the Mustangs blew out Weston-McEwen 52-0 on the road.

“(Weston-McEwen) did some things that frustrated us offensively in the first half,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “They’re not as big as us, but they play with a lot of heart.”

Wilson was 4 of 9 with 110 yards and three scores through the air. Mason Lehman hauled in two passes for 88 yards and both for touchdowns, while Blake Wolters ran for 76 yards and two scores.

“Jayden threw some nice balls for us tonight,” Grant said. “He did a good job.”

Heppner (7-0, 2-0) puts its perfect record on the line at Grant Union next Friday. W-M will get its break from BMC play with a nonleague home game with Portland Christian next week.

GRANT UNION 54, RIVERSIDE 16 — The 2A Special District 6’s second-ranked Grant Union Prospectors withstood two Riverside touchdowns for to stay unbeaten in conference action Friday night.

“I was really proud of how our kids fought,” Riverside coach David Boor said. “We were out-manned, but stuck our nose in there and fought.”

Riverside (0-7, 0-3) ends the year at Stanfield next Friday.

Volleyball

VALE 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — Riverside was swept at home in a Eastern Oregon League match against Vale 25-13, 25-5, 25-11.

Riverside (4-16, 2-6) finishes its season against Burns and Nyssa on Saturday.

NYSSA 3, UMATILLA 0 — Umatilla was swept at home by EOL foe Nyssa 25-12, 25-11, 25-8.

Chantal Lemus had one block for the Vikings and was 7 for 7 on her service attempts. Danica Hartsteen was also a perfect 6 for 6 on her service attempts.

Umatilla (0-18, 0-8) ends the season with a home doubleheader against Vale and Burns on Saturday.

BURNS 3, IRRIGON 1 — Irrigon took the first set but couldn’t keep the momentum versus Burns at home, falling in four sets 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.

After a good start, the Knights struggled to follow it up in the second set.

“Nothing was working for us and so we sort of shut down,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said.

Irrigon led briefly in the third set until a service run from Burns was too much to recover from.

Haley White led the team with nine kills and also had four aces in the loss. MaKenna Collins also led with 35 digs and Emma Mueller had 30 assists.

Irrigon (13-10, 4-3) hosts Vale and Nyssa in a doubleheader on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Boys soccer

MCLOUGHLIN 1, LA GRANDE 0 — McLoughlin grinded out a back and forth 1-0 game against La Grande in the Pioneers’ home finale.

“It was intense,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said.

Leonardo Rodriguez scored the game’s only goal in the first half when he headed in a well-placed cross into the box.

Mac-Hi (6-5-2, 2-2-1) ends the regular season at Baker/Powder Valley next Saturday.

Girls soccer

LA GRANDE 6, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — McLoughlin couldn’t keep up with La Grande, losing at home in EOL play 6-1.

Mac-Hi (1-9-1, 0-5) plays its season finale at Baker/Powder Valley next Saturday.