IMBLER — Junior Tyasin Burns ran for 311 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii to a 74-26 Special District 3 road victory over Imbler.

Burns also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and finished with 17 tackles and a quarterback sack.

“He is quite the athlete,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said of Burns.

The Rockets (4-0, 3-0 BMC) were without four starters, including quarterback Tanner Corwin and some linemen, who were ill and did not make the trip.

Wide receiver Logan Weinke filled in at quarterback for the Rockets. He reeled off 245 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

“He stepped in and did a great job,” Baleztena said.

Weinke also had 11 tackles and two sacks, while sophomore Wyatt Stillman had 17 tackles, and freshman Aaron Barkley had an interception.

The Rockets led the Panthers 38-24 at the half, but they weren’t done.

“We had a big second half,” Baleztena said. “Our defense came out and shut them down.”

The Rockets will host Union in a BMC game Friday.

HEPPNER 54, RIVERSIDE 8 — The Mustangs reeled off 41 points in the first quarter and never looked back in posting a Blue Mountain Conference win over the Pirates.

Heppner’s Casey Fletcher threw for 79 yards and three touchdowns, while Jayden Wilson completed both of his passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Kollman caught two TD passes, while Hunter Greenup, Mason Lehman and Jorden Sweeney each had one.

Lehman also had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown, while Brock Hisler had one carry for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Blake Wolters had six tackles, while Jace Coe had four tackles and an interception.

The Pirates scored on a 16-yard pass play from Nathan Ellis to Tyrese Boyd. Andrew Shaw ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion.

SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 55, ECHO 0 — The Redsides shut out the Cougars in a Special District 5 game in Maupin.

Echo (2-2, 1-2) hosts Mitchell/Spray next Friday.

BURNS 60, IRRIGON 0 — The Knights were shut out in their Eastern Oregon League opener, losing at home to the Hilanders.

Irrigon (0-5, 0-1) will take a brief break from league play to travel to Heppner next Friday.

DUFUR 60, IONE/ARLINGTON 6 — Turnovers and penalties hurt the Cardinals in a Big Sky loss to the Rangers at Arlington High School.

JR Roque led the Cardinals with 87 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Ione/Arlington (1-4, 0-2) continues league play at home against Enterprise next Friday.

“Have to try and focus on the things we did right and improve on the self-destructive things we did,” Cardinals coach JJ Rosenberg said.

HENLEY 41, MCLOUGHLIN 12 — After steps forward the past two weeks, the Pioneers fell to the Hornets on Homecoming Night.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Mac-Hi coach Gary Robertson said. “We definitely took a step backwards tonight.”

Robertson said the Pioneers struggled to get out quickly from the line of scrimmage and will need to focus on execution this coming week in practice.

Mac-High (1-4) will play Kiona-Benton on Friday in Benton City, Washington.

Volleyball

BURNS 3, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Pirates struggled to handle the Hilanders’ strong serving and hitting, losing in straight sets 25-12, 25-7, 25-6.

“It made it difficult to run an offense while Burns played good ball,” Pirates coach Marie Cain said.

Lily Rockwell had 12 digs in the loss for Riverside.

Riverside (4-12, 2-2) plays two Eastern Oregon League matches at Nyssa and Vale on Saturday.

SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, ECHO 1 — The Cougars lost their first Big Sky match, falling in four sets to the Redsides in Maupin, 25-16, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23.

Echo (12-6, 6-1) gets right back to work Saturday at Condon.

UMATILLA SWEPT AT VALE AND NYSSA — Shorthanded because of injuries and eligibility issues, the Vikings were swept in two Eastern Oregon League road matches at Vale and Nyssa.

The Vikings fell 25-2, 25-13, 25-17 in its first match of the day at Vale, then lost 25-14, 25-22, 25-10 at Nyssa.

Umatilla (0-14, 0-5) continues its road trip at Burns on Saturday.

BURNS 3, IRRIGON 2 — The Knights lost in five tough sets to the host Hilanders 25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13.

Haley White led the Knights with 16 kills and three blocks, while MaKenna Collins had 41 digs in the loss.

“The third set kind of set us back a bit,” Knights coach Vanessa Pacheco said. “Errors closed the gap. But we’re excited to see them again at home in two weeks.”

Irrigon (11-8, 2-1) plays an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader at Vale and Nyssa on Saturday.

Girls soccerRIVERSIDE 4, NYSSA 0 — The Pirates shut out the Bulldogs in a road victory behind Yoanna Lopez’s hat trick.

After failing to breakthrough for a score in the first half, the Pirates finally found the back of the net in the opening minutes of the second and never looked back.

Jasmine Lopez also added another goal for the Pirates in the win.

Riverside (5-2-1, 2-0) hosts Four Rivers on Thursday in more Eastern Oregon League action.

PENDLETON 4, CROOK COUNTY 0 — Pendleton’s front line is starting to develop chemistry as the Buckaroos won its first game of the year, beating Crook County at home.

“We developed a lot of offensive pressure, which is what we’ve been missing the past few weeks,” Buckaroos coach Paul Parker said.

Maria Alvarez-Barroso led the way with a hat trick after Pendleton had failed to score in its first six contests of the season. Kelsey Lovercheck picked up the fourth goal, while freshman Charlie Franklin had her first career assist.

Pendleton (1-6, 1-2) looks to make it two straight at Hood River Valley on Tuesday.

Boys soccerPENDLETON 6, CROOK COUNTY 3 — Pendleton’s offense overpowered Crook County and led the Buckaroos to a 6-3 victory at home.

Curtis Simons and Juan Ortega netted two goals apiece, while Evan Evans and Johann Valera-Vega each scored a goal of their own.

Pendleton (3-3-1, 2-1) hosts Hood River Valley in another Intermountain Conference matchup on Tuesday needing to build more momentum toward the playoffs.

“We’ve improved a lot from last year,” Buckaroos coach Alex Erazo said. “But we’re still a ways away from where we’d like to be.”