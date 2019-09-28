PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii’s size disadvantage didn’t matter, as the Rockets’ defense came to play and shutout previously unbeaten DeSales 44-0 on Friday night.

“Our offense was good but it was the defense that saved us,” Rockets coach Mike Baleztena said.

Tyson Burns led the team with a dominant 311 rushing yards with one touchdown and Logan Weinke tallied 121 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. But Burns also picked off a pass and both Burns and Weinke tied for the team-high with 12 tackles.

Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii (3-0, 2-0) returns to action in Special District 3 at Imbler next Friday.

Football

IONE/ARLINGTON 50, CAMBRIDGE 20 — Ione/Arlington went on the road and picked up its first win of the season 50-20 at Cambridge.

“It was fun to see them play well and get a win under our belt,” Cardinals’ coach JJ Rosenberg said.

Wesley Goad was the star of the night, hauling in three touchdown receptions and taking a punt return 88 yards to the house for another one. JR Roque led the team with 96 yards on the ground, and Gary Walls added a punt block.

Ione/Arlington (1-3, 0-1) returns to Big Sky League play vs. Dufur next Friday.

KINGS WAY CHRISTIAN 66, RIVERSIDE 0 — Riverside fell 66-0 on the road at Kings Way Christian.

The Pirates managed to move the ball on offense, but turnovers were costly and began to add up.

“We’ve got 16 kids giving it their all every single day,” Riverside coach David Boor said. “We had some good things happen and some bad things happen, unfortunately more bad then good. But we’re getting better.”

Riverside (0-4) begins Eastern Oregon League play at Heppner next Friday.

ECHO 57, SHERMAN/CONDON 24 — After trailing 18-16 in the first half, Echo made defensive adjustments and held Sherman/Condon to one score in a 57-24 win in Big Sky League play.

After struggling to contain the opposing offense in the first two quarters, head coach Don Walker switched the defense from its usual 2-3 alignment to a 4-2, and it paid off while the Echo offense got the ground game going.

Echo (2-1, 1-1) plays at South Wasco County in a league matchup next Friday.

HEPPNER 27, COLFAX 0 — Heppner cruised past Colfax 27-0 with a stellar defensive performance.

“I was very, very pleased with our defense,” Mustangs coach Greg Grant said.

Jayden Wilson combined also contributed 218 yards on the air and ground, totaling three touchdowns in the win.

Heppner (4-0) kicks off Blue Mountain Conference play at versus Riverside.

CULVER 21, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — Coming of its bye week, Weston-McEwen couldn’t muster any offense in a 21-0 loss at at Culver.

“I’m proud of the kids for the effort, but more important their attitude,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said.

W-M (2-1) brings its road trip into the Blue Mountain Conference when it travels to take on Stanfield next Friday.

STEVENSON 21, IRRIGON 6 — Irrigon dropped a nonleague matchup at Stevenson 21-6.

“The kids played awesome, I’m really proud of them,” Knights coach Ken Thompson said. “We’ve cleaned up a lot of mistakes.”

Irrigon (0-4) begins Eastern Oregon League play at Burns next Friday.

UMATILLA 6, GRANT UNION 0 — Despite not starting its No. 1 quarterback until the second half, Umatilla held off Grant Union for a 6-0 win at home.

“We just couldn’t get a rhythm offensively,” Vikings coach Dan Durfey said.

Umatilla punched it in for a touchdown in the first half on a 5-yard run from Eric Hoyas and didn’t need anything else with its stout defense shutting out the opposing offense.

Umatilla (4-0) opens Eastern Oregon League play at home against Nyssa next Friday.

Volleyball

COVE 3, HELIX 0 — Helix lost in straight sets of Old Oregon League action at Cove 25-18, 25-11, 25-16.

Outside hitter Lexi Mize returned to the starting lineup with three kills and an ace, while Kyleen Stahancyk added a team-high six digs and four aces.

Helix (2-11, 1-3) continues league play at Wallowa on Saturday.