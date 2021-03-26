MILTON-FREEWATER – Stanfield had just 12 men in uniform against McLoughlin, but the Tigers got the most out of every player in a 46-19 nonleague win Friday, March 26.
Senior Enrique Arellano ran for 238 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers, while Ryan Elizares ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and caught another.
“It got a little chippy,” Stanfield coach Davie Salas said of the game. “The kids were playing with high emotions. I don’t know if I can get a better 12 guys. Every kid played hard. I couldn’t ask for a better effort.”
Sophomore Gator Goodrich ran for 77 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, while Kaden Combe threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
The Tigers (2-2 overall) will play at Riverside Friday, April 2.
The Pioneers (1-2) will play at Weston-McEwen on Friday, April 12.
PILOT ROCK 60, IONE/ARLINGTON 22 – Tanner Corwin threw for 358 yards and six touchdowns – all to freshman Austin Ford – as the Rockets beat the host Cardinals in a Special District 2 battle in Ione.
“I think the two big games against Dufur and Adrian were a big learning curve for these guys,” Pilot Rock coach Mike Baleztena said. “The defense did take a while to warm up, but when they did, they played so well.”
I/A led 16-14 early in the second quarter, and only trailed by four points in the third.
“It was a good football game,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “It really was. It was back to a four-point game in the third and then they returned a kickoff. That was the knockout punch.”
Corwin’s six passing touchdowns is a single-game school record. Ford had 283 yards receiving, and freshman Efren Castro ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
“He is on his way to having a phenomenal year,” Baleztena said of Ford.
Defensively, Wyatt Stillman had 22 tackles for the Rockets (2-2), while Paxton Ellis had 14, Caden Thornton 10 tackles and four quarterback sacks, and Kegan Bronson had an interception.
For the Cardinals (0-3), Hunter Padberg threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another. Gary Wells was on the receiving end of both touchdowns.
JOSEPH 52, ECHO 24 – The Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season with a Special District 4 road victory over the Cougars (0-4). No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.