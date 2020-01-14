ATHENA — The TigerScots dropped a close Blue Mountain Conference boys basketball game to Union, falling 40-32 on Tuesday night at home.
“We were tight,” Weston-McEwen head coach Brian Picard said. “We had some opportunities for sure. We had three possessions in a row, and some chances to take the lead — we just need to execute better down the stretch.”
Blair Rudolph led the TigerScots (3-11, 0-3 BMC) with 13 points, and Theo White chipped in 11.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” Picard said. “We just need to figure out how to win one of these things. Union is a pretty good team. I think most people expected them to be at or near the top of the league.”
Weston-McEwen will travel to Grant Union, which is undefeated in BMC action, on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
Cancellations and postponements
Inclement weather and poor road conditions Tuesday forced the cancellation or rescheduling of a few high school basketball games.
The Ione/Arlington boys and girls games at Pilot Rock have been canceled. Since they are nonleague games, Rockets athletic director TJ Presley said the games will not be rescheduled.
Riverside’s nonleague games at Lyle, Washington, also were canceled and will not be made up. Riverside did not have school Tuesday.
“If we can’t have school, we can’t play games,” Pirates boys and girls coach Clair Costello said.
The Pirates will be back in action Thursday at Irrigon. Girls will play at 6 p.m., while the boys are at 7:30 p.m.
With Irrigon and Umatilla schools both closed Tuesday, their Eastern Oregon League games have been moved to Wednesday. The girls game is at 6 p.m., while the boys are at 7:30 p.m.
In the Old Oregon League, the Elgin at Helix games were postponed and moved to Jan. 21. The girls will play at 4 p.m., with the boys game to follow.
