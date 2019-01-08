The Umatilla boys kicked off the Eastern Oregon League with a 56-28 win over the visiting Irrigon Knights on Tuesday.

Senior wing Uriel Garcia recorded 15 points to lead the way for the Vikings, and senior guard Sebastian Garcia added 13.

“I feel pretty satisfied with how the boys played tonight,” said Umatilla coach Scott Bow. “Irrigon averages 50 points per game, and we held them to 28.”

Senior post Leonel Carrillo scored 11 points to lead Irrigon, and senior center Keith Fleming had six.

Umatilla (12-2, 1-0 EOL) will travel to Burns on Friday. Irrigon (6-8, 0-1 EOL) will host Riverside.

Boys hoops

ARLINGTON 63, IONE 51 — The visiting Arlington Honkers handed Ione their sixth Big Sky League loss on Tuesday.

The Cardinals were down by just one point at halftime, but Arlington came out of the locker room swinging to outscore them 25-9 in the third quarter. Ione topped Arlington 19-14 in the final eight minutes, but there was no coming back.

Nestor Ramirez had 13 points for Ione, and Hunter Padberg had 10.

The Cardinals (1-12, 0-6 BSL) will face Mitchell/Spray on the road on Friday.

Girls hoops

IRRIGON 53, UMATILLA 41 — JaLay Burns poured in a game-high 19 points and had six steals to help the Knights to an Eastern Oregon League win over the host Vikings.

Umatilla (2-12 overall, 0-1 EOL) had just five points in the first quarter, and trailed 20-12 at the half.

The Vikings outscored the Knights (10-4, 1-1) 18-17 in the fourth quarter, but it would not be enough.

“We outscored them in the fourth, but we had too many turnovers,” Vikings coach McKenzie Davis said. “Every time we put up a point, they put up a point.”

Ana Zacarias added 17 points and six steals for the Knights, while Alyssa Luna had 11 points and six rebounds.

Freshman Taylor Durfey led Umatilla with 16 points, while Alex Ford chipped in nine.

IONE 67, ARLINGTON 18 — The Cardinals remain undefeated in the Big Sky League after beating the visiting Honkers.

Jessica Medina had 19 points and six steals for Ione, while Eva Martin added 11 points. All 12 players scored at least one point.

Arlington was led by Sara Grady’s 13 points.

Ione improved to 5-0 in league play and 10-2 overall, while Arlington fell to 3-10 and 1-4.

Ione will play at Spray/Mitchell on Friday in league play.