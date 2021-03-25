UMATILLA – Ryan Lorence ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead Umatilla to a 55-8 Blue Mountain Conference win over visiting Irrigon on Thursday, March 25.
“It was a good win for everyone,” Umatilla coach Dan Durfey said. “I got some of the younger kids in who got to play their first high school game.
The Vikings (2-2) jumped out to a 41-0 lead at the half and never looked back.
Lorence ran for 134 yards, while Eric Hoyos had 10 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and Oscar Campos and Ramiro Alvarez each ran for a score.
The Knights (0-2) scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter as Julian Abbott took off for a 65-yard touchdown run. Ryan Hussey connected with Boyd Davis on the 2-point conversion.
“We gave it (the football) away a lot,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “We are so young.”
CHIAWANA 56, HERMISTON 7 – The Bulldogs finished their abbreviated season with a road loss to the Riverhawks.
Chiawana took control of the Mid-Columbia Conference game early, jumping out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter as three different players scored.
Hermiston (1-3) scored with 2:42 left in the second quarter as Spencer Juul hauled in a 66-yard touchdown pass from Chase Elliott.
Elliott completed 16 of 24 passes for 176 yards, but the Riverhawks shut down the Bulldogs’ run game, which finished with minus-19 yards.
Chiawana’s JP Zamora threw for 244 yards and five touchdowns – two to Kobe Young.
Girls soccer
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 0 – The Bulldogs ended their season with a road loss to the Blue Devils.
Hermiston (7-2) will host La Grande on Saturday, March 27, to finish the season.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 17-17, PASCO 4-1 – Hermiston finished its season with a road sweep of Pasco.
The Bulldogs finished their season with an 8-6 record.
