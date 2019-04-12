Umatilla’s Patty Burres (100, 400) and Chantal Lemus (shot put, discus) were double winners in individual events Friday at the River’s Edge Invitational at Milt Durand Field in Umatilla.

The Umatilla girls won the team title with 123.5 points, with Weston-McEwen a distant second with 68 points.

Burres turned in a time of 12.96 seconds to win the 100, then ran a 1:03.47 in the 400, tying Briley Bock of White Swan. Burres also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay team (54.24).

Lemus threw the shot put 32 feet, six inches for the win, a foot better than Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert. In the discus, Lemus had a person best 103-10 1/2 for the win, Lambert was second at 100-3.

Abigail Cardenas won the 100 hurdles for the Vikings (17.72), more than 2 seconds ahead of the next runner. Cardenas also was second in the 300 hurdles (51.65).

Madleyn Nichols of Heppner won the 3,000 meters in a time of 11:57.50, nearly 14 seconds head of Griswold’s Kaylee Cope.

For Weston-McEwen, Katie Vescio won the pole vault (9-6), while Bryce Thul soared 15-7 1/2 to win the long jump. The TigerScots also won the 4x00 relay.

Hannah Christman had the lone win for Griswold, running a 2:30.42 for gold in the 800 meters.

For Irrigon, Ana Zacarias won the 200 (27.27), and was third in the 100 (13.52).

Umatilla also won the boys team title, rolling up 130 points, with Heppner second with 107.5.

Arrik Russell was a double winner in the 200 (24.39) and 400 (53.90), and ran a leg on the 4x100 really team that finished second.

Heppner’s Derek Howard threw a personal best 49-10 to win the shot put, and was third in the discus (123-5 1/2).

Griswold’s Sam Carlson won the discus (130-3) and was second in the shot put (42-8), more than seven feet behind Howard.

Pilot Rock’s Christian Haskell won the javelin (152-7 1/2), while Julian Gutierrez of Umatilla was tops in the long jump (19-2).

Justin Roosma of Walla Walley Valley Academy and Hunter Nichols of Heppner dueled it out in the 800, with Roosma finishing in 1:57.42, 1 second ahead of Nichols. Zayne Troeger of Umatilla was third — 10 second back of Nichols.

Roosma also won the 1,500 (4:00.54), 23 seconds in front of Heppner’s Trevor Antonucci. Nichols won the 3,000 (10:11.54), just a step of Antonucci.

Johan Pena of Riverside won raced to a first-place in the 100 (11.45), while Jake Wallace of Heppner won the 110 hurdles (17.95).

Willamette Falls Invitational

Pendleton’s Lane Maher finished second in the 300 hurdles (40.63) Saturday — the highest finish by the Bucks in a talented field of athletes at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

Maher also was third in the110 hurdles (15.34).

The Pendleton boys finished 16th in the team standings with 42 points. Tualatin won the team title with 267, with Oregon City a distant second at 174.

La Grande Invitational

Griswold’s Sam Carlson won the shot put (42-1 1/2) and the discus (126-2) Saturday — the only local boys athlete to win an event.

The La Grande boys won the team title with 243.5 points. Mac-Hi was sixth (32), Griswold eighth (20), Stanfield-Echo 12th (17), and Weston-McEwen 12 (12).

For Mac-Hi, Wyatt Bamford was third in the 200 (24.55), and fifth in the 100 (11.83), while Alex Doherty was second in the shot put (40-3).

Sisay Hurty was fourth in the 3,000 for Stanfield-Echo in a personal best 9:52.90.

Baker won the girls title with 130 points, just edging La Grande by a half-point. Weston-McEwen was fourth (60), Mac-Hi sixth (39.5), Stanfield-Echo seventh (39) and Griswold 11th (22).

The TigerScots got a title from Katie Vescio in the pole vault (9-6), and one from Ellie Scheibner in the long jump (15-5 1/2).

The Pioneers saw Sydney Dibble win the triple jump (29-5 3/4), and Victoria Garcia take the shot put (31-4).

Griswold’s Arianna Krol was second in the discus (87-6 1/2), and fourth in the shot put (29-8).