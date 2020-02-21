PENDLETON — Heppner had no answer for Pilot Rock’s Jimmy Jones.
The smooth-shooting junior guard poured in 27 points, and had five assists and seven steals to lead the Rockets to a 50-46 victory on Friday over the Mustangs in the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“There were a couple of moments there that were frustrating and we didn’t know what we were doing,” Jones said. “We would take a timeout, figure it out and play through it.”
The Rockets (20-4) will play Grant Union at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
“I’m really nervous, I’m not gonna lie,” Jones said. “We have to come ready and execute.”
The Mustangs (13-10) will play Union/Stanfield at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game.
“It was two evenly matched teams and it could have gone either way,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbaum said. “In the playoffs you have to come and compete for 32 minutes, not 24. I thought Jones was extremely good for them. He gave us problems with his ball pressure.”
The Rockets opened the game with a 3-pointer by Payton Thurmond, Jones added another, and the rout was on.
The Mustangs, who had trouble with the Rockets’ full-court press, turned the ball over seven times, and trailed 14-4 after the first quarter, with Jayden Wilson scoring all four points.
Needing a little boost, the Mustangs brought sophomore Joe Sherman off the bench. He and Mason Lehman traded baskets to pull Heppner within 14-13 just 2½ minutes into the quarter.
After Pilot Rock’s Logan Weinke scored for a 16-13 lead, Sherman drilled a 3 from the top of the key to even the score.
“I couldn’t have been more proud,” Rosenbaum said. “We were down 14-4, and found a way to get back in it. It went to the wire, we just didn’t make the plays to get it done.”
After being outscored 12-2, the Rockets called time out to settle down.
The Mustangs would take their first lead, 22-21, on a basket by Lehman, but Thurmond and Jones scored the final four points of the quarter for a 25-22 advantage at the half.
“They bring in those two kids (Sherman and Casey Fletcher) off the bench who can shoot,” Pilot Rock each Tyler Zyph said. “We couldn’t play zone anymore and had to go man-to-man. We had to be aware of where they were.”
The third quarter saw the Rockets take a 35-25 lead with 2:39 to play, but once again, the Mustangs rallied back.
Lehman scored twice, Sherman added a basket, and Roy Collins scored his only points with just two seconds left to pull Heppner to within 35-33 with one quarter to play.
Sherman scored 32 seconds into the fourth quarter to even the score at 35-35. The Mustangs took a 36-35 lead with a free throw by Brock Hisler — it would be their last lead of the game.
Jones scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, and the Rockets led 50-43 with 12 seconds to play.
Lehman drained a 3 from the top of the key with five seconds remaining, but the Mustangs ran out of time.
“All the little things make a difference,” said Rosenbaum, whose team was 4 of 9 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. “We have one more game, and it will speak to our character as to how we come out tomorrow.”
Lehman led the Mustangs with 17 points and six rebounds, while Sherman added 16 points, and Wilson 11 rebounds.
Thurmond added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Rockets, while Tel Thacker had six of Pilot Rock’s 17 steals.
