PENDLETON — Trevor Brazile may have retired late last year, but nothing could stop him from returning to the legendary Pendleton Round-Up.

The $7 million cowboy dazzled the audience in the rodeo’s opening day with a 13.4-second run in the steer roping event, posting a combined time of 26.7 on two head to put him at the top of the leaderboard.

“I only go to rodeos that get my blood pumping,” Brazile said. “This is the rodeo I go to for that. Every rodeo committee tries to be like the next big rodeo committee. Everyone wants to follow a trend. This rodeo sticks to tradition and that’s what makes it special. That’s what makes it unique.”

Brazile, who also competed in the day’s tie-down roping event, was honored as an inductee in the Pendleton Round-Up Hall of Fame midway through the day. The Decatur, Texas, King of the Cowboys won his sixth all-around title last year, and has 24 world championships under his belt.

Brazile has been a Round-Up regular since 1997, and his experience on the grassy arena grounds showed Wednesday afternoon, as he was the only steer roper to turn in a qualifying run.

“There’s a lot of variables,” he said. “I attribute a lot of my success to the horse.”

Brazile’s winning run was made on the back of Trick, an 8-year-old horse on loan from Hermiston cowboy Preston Pederson.

“It was an outstanding run today,” Brazile said. “I feel pretty good about it. I like my chances.”

Bareback riding

Tim O’Connell is the three-time reigning champion of the world in bareback riding, but even the man at the top is not invincible.

After winning his third world title last December, the Iowa cowboy had shoulder surgery Jan. 16 and returned to action June. 20.

He has quickly climbed into the top 10 in the world standings (seventh coming into Pendleton), and his stock should go even higher after posting an 86-point ride on the back of Zastron Acres on the first day of the Round-Up.

“She was really strong right out of there,” O’Connell said of his ride. “It was a workout.”

Kash Wilson was right behind O’Connell with an 85.5 on the back of Joe Dirt.

O’Connell, who won bareback titles in Pendleton in 2014 and 2016, is a big fan of the Round-Up.

“I have been blessed to win twice here,” he said. “There is nothing like it in the world. Nowhere else do you buck on grass — you get thrown off on this grass and it hurts more than usual.

“Without these fans it (Pendleton Round-Up) wouldn’t be possible. Some people say indoors you get the light shows and the music is pumping. In Pendleton, all you need is the cannon to go off and the people are pumped. These people are rodeo savvy.”

Calf roping

It took some convincing to get Kolbey Elwyn Hughes to compete at the Pendleton Round-Up, but he’s glad he changed his mind.

The St. George, Utah, cowboy was the only athlete to finish in under 10 seconds on Wednesday. His 9.4-second time was good enough to earn him the top run on the day and the No. 4 spot on the leaderboard.

“Most guys are here to make the (National Finals Rodeo), but that’s not my goal,” Hughes said. “We’re going to make a run at it next year.”

It was fellow calf ropers Matt Shiozawa and Rhen Richard that talked Hughes into competing at the Round-Up this year, both of whom he credits for his success on Wednesday. It was Hughes’ debut in the Pendleton Round-Up.

“I talked to the other guys who have been here before,” he said. “Matt told me to come, bring my good horse, and win some money.”

Shiozawa and Richard both missed their calves Wednesday. Hughes’ run beat out Ellensburg, Washington, roper Kyle Sloan (10.3), and Trevor Brazile (10.7).

Steer wrestling

Stetson Jorgensen had the hot run of the day at 5.2 seconds, but Bridger Chambers’ 5.4 run, coupled with his firswt, put him at the top of the leaderboard at 10 seconds on two head.

“This is my first time here, and I’m treading water to see how it works,” said Chambers, who hails from Stevensville, Montana. “I’m ecstatic with 10 seconds. I’m on the bubble (17th and $1,786 out of 15th) of making the finals. I think it will stand up to come back (Saturday), but there’s still a lot of good guys to go.”

Jorgensen, of Blackfoot, Idaho, is competing at Pendleton for the third time. He not only had the top time of the day, but is No. 2 on two head with a time of 10.3.

“This is the first time I have gotten two,” Jorgensen said. “This is a pretty good set of steers. These are better than in the past.”

Jorgensen is ranked 11th in the world standings, and is headed to his first NFR.

“That really hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said.

While he had a good day in the arena, his shirt did not. The steer’s horn caught the left sleeve and left a good-sized tear.

“It was brand new,” he said. “It was the first time I wore it.”

Bull riding

Jeff Askey hasn’t been to the Pendleton Round-Up since 2015, but he made his presence known with an 86-point ride on Last Cigarette.

“I hadn’t been on him before, but I have seen him,” the Texas cowboy said. “It’s a good bull.”

Askey is ranked 15th in the standings, and has three more weeks to solidify his spot in the rankings to earn a trip to the NFR for the third time.

“My winter was awesome,” he said. “I won a lot of money early on. I’m staying with it and doing my job. I have three weeks to mash the throttle and get to some good rodeos.”

Team roping

Only three teams posted legal runs during Wednesday’s event, with Bubba Buckaloo and Cole Davison topping the competition.

Buckaloo, a header rom Kingston, Oklahoma, and Davison, a heeler from Stephenville, Texas, combined for a 5.4-second finish, beating Nick Sartain and Austin Rogers (9.9), and Jack Graham and Sam Levine (12.9).

The seven other competing teams failed to rope their steers to receive a qualifying time.

Barrel racing

Italy Sheehan’s fourth trip to the Pendleton Round-Up saw her turn in her fastest run yet.

The Shoshone, Idaho, cowgirl galloped to a 28.77-second finish to take the top spot on the leaderboard, surpassing Velva, North Dakota’s Ahnna Peterson’s 29.47-second time.

“It feels great. It’s an adrenaline rush,” Sheehan said. “You just have to give it everything you’ve got.”

Although she’s currently the top contender in the event, Sheehan is well aware of the competition that eagerly awaits to try and dethrone her Thursday and Friday.

“There’s a lot of tough competition ahead,” she said. “It’s rough for a lot of people here. It takes a run or two to get it all figured out. It’s always a good time here.”

Saddle bronc

They don’t call Cody DeMoss “Hot Sauce” for nothing.

The Louisiana cowboy topped the field with a 90-point ride on the back of Black Tie.

DeMoss landed awkwardly after his ride, and received treatment for an ankle injury. He was unavailable for comment.

DeMoss, who has been to the NFR 13 times, is ranked 24th in the world standings.

Isaac Diaz had an 86 on Weekend Departure, while Bradley Harter was third on the afternoon with an 85 on a Flirtacious.