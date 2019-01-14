The good times keep rolling for Blake Knowles of Heppner.

Fresh off a third-place finish in the steer wrestling at the National Finals Rodeo last month, he finished second in the average at the Columbia River Circuit finals Sunday at the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Knowles had a time of 14.8 seconds on three runs. Jesse Brown won the average with a time of 13.9.

Hermiston steer wrestler Dalton Massey won the second round Saturday in a time of 4.2 seconds, and was third in the first round (4.3) Friday, but ran into a bit of bad luck on Sunday afternoon.

Clayton Morrison of Pendleton was fourth (21.2 on three runs).

Preston Pederson of Pendleton finished fourth in the tie-down average with a time of 31.4 seconds on three runs.

Jordan Minor of Hermiston was fourth in barrel racing with a combined time of 42.92 on three runs.

In team roping, Calgary Smith of Adams teamed with Justin Farber to finish second in the average with a time of 20.6 seconds on three runs. Smith is a sophomore at Walla Walla Community College.

Phoenix Everano of Pendleton and Colton Campbell had a time of 10 seconds on two head to finish fourth. The pair won the second round with a time of 4.6 seconds.

Other winners at the $144,790 rodeo were bareback rider Austin Foss (241 points on three head); team ropers Brooks Dahozy and Quade Patzke (15.6 seconds on three head); saddle bronc rider Sam Harper (237.5 on three); tie-down roper Bo Pickett (26.1 seconds on three); barrel racer Cheyenne Allan (41.70 seconds on three runs); and bull rider Levi Gray (167 on two).

Jordan Spears won the CRC all-around title with $24,585, while Russell Cardoza was second.